Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC - Free Report) - Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q4 2026 earnings estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.71 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.79. Zacks Research currently has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Marriott Vacations Worldwide's current full-year earnings is $9.07 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide's Q1 2027 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $2.64 EPS, Q2 2028 earnings at $2.46 EPS and Q3 2028 earnings at $2.97 EPS.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.42 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 4.75% and a positive return on equity of 14.36%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share.

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Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $97.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $112.09.

View Our Latest Research Report on Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VAC opened at $109.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -14.76 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 1-year low of $52.38 and a 1-year high of $131.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.03.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide's payout ratio is -43.07%.

Institutional Trading of Marriott Vacations Worldwide

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the second quarter worth approximately $17,975,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,611,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,002,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,751,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company's stock.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation is a global vacation ownership and leisure company. It develops, markets and sells vacation ownership interests, and operates and manages resorts and related vacation programs. Its portfolio includes Marriott Vacation Club, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Vacation Club and other vacation ownership brands. The company also offers vacation exchange, rental and membership services, including through Interval International. Its resorts and programs serve travelers in destinations across the Americas, the Caribbean, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.

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