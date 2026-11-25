Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR - Free Report) - Zacks Research raised their Q1 2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Matador Resources in a report issued on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the energy company will post earnings of $2.65 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.21. The consensus estimate for Matador Resources' current full-year earnings is $8.45 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Matador Resources' Q2 2027 earnings at $2.54 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q2 2028 earnings at $1.63 EPS and Q3 2028 earnings at $2.14 EPS.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.23. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 18.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. Matador Resources's quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis.

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Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on MTDR. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Matador Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set a "sector perform" rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Matador Resources from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, November 15th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Matador Resources from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners assumed coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. They set a "neutral" rating on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $68.07.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MTDR

Matador Resources Stock Performance

Shares of MTDR opened at $47.87 on Wednesday. The business's 50 day moving average is $53.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.87. Matador Resources has a 52-week low of $39.72 and a 52-week high of $66.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Matador Resources

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,270 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Matador Resources by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,338 shares of the energy company's stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in Matador Resources by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 748 shares of the energy company's stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Matador Resources by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 12,941 shares of the energy company's stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Matador Resources by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,536 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In other Matador Resources news, Director Shelley F. Appel bought 1,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.96 per share, for a total transaction of $53,707.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 3,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,342. This trade represents a 37.39% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William Elsener bought 900 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.48 per share, for a total transaction of $46,332.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president directly owned 115,779 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,960,302.92. This trade represents a 0.78% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders purchased a total of 23,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,212,883 over the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. This is an increase from Matador Resources's previous quarterly dividend of $0.3750. Matador Resources's dividend payout ratio is currently 30.17%.

Latest Matador Resources News

Here's some of the latest news about MTDR:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its FY2027 EPS estimate to $9.30 from $8.70 and increased its Q3 2027 forecast to $2.49 from $2.32, indicating improved expectations for those periods.

Zacks Research raised its FY2027 EPS estimate to $9.30 from $8.70 and increased its Q3 2027 forecast to $2.49 from $2.32, indicating improved expectations for those periods. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst revisions were mixed: Zacks also raised its Q1 2028 estimate slightly and FY2028 estimate marginally, but lowered Q2 2028 EPS expectations to $1.70 from $1.75.

Analyst revisions were mixed: Zacks also raised its Q1 2028 estimate slightly and FY2028 estimate marginally, but lowered Q2 2028 EPS expectations to $1.70 from $1.75. Negative Sentiment: Coverage of Matador’s heavy federal lease spending highlights a possible cash-flow concern, though the article title does not establish the size or timing of any impact. What could Matador Resources’ heavy federal lease spending mean for cash flow?

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company is an independent energy company engaged in the exploration, development, production and acquisition of oil and natural gas. Its operations are focused primarily on the Delaware Basin in southeastern New Mexico and West Texas. Alongside its exploration and production business, Matador provides midstream services through its subsidiary San Mateo Midstream. These activities include gathering and processing natural gas and handling produced water, supporting the company's operations and serving other producers in the region.

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