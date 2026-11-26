Blue Owl Capital Corporation (NYSE:OBDC - Free Report) - Zacks Research raised their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Blue Owl Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.30 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.28. The consensus estimate for Blue Owl Capital's current full-year earnings is $1.32 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Blue Owl Capital's Q1 2027 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $392.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $383.82 million. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 20.79%.

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Separately, Raymond James Financial set a $11.00 price objective on Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $12.17.

View Our Latest Stock Report on OBDC

Blue Owl Capital Trading Up 1.5%

NYSE OBDC opened at $10.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company's 50 day moving average price is $10.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Blue Owl Capital has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $13.57.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.3%. This is a positive change from Blue Owl Capital's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. Blue Owl Capital's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 182.35%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blue Owl Capital

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Blue Owl Capital by 6.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,581,266 shares of the company's stock worth $110,997,000 after acquiring an additional 681,776 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 32.0% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 5,549,823 shares of the company's stock worth $56,442,000 after buying an additional 1,345,081 shares during the period. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR boosted its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR now owns 4,377,778 shares of the company's stock valued at $45,923,000 after acquiring an additional 25,984 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 4,177,582 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,823,000 after buying an additional 120,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lunate Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 103.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lunate Capital Ltd now owns 2,444,536 shares of the company's stock worth $25,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,292 shares during the period. 42.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Corporation NYSE: OBDC is a business development company that provides financing to middle-market businesses. It invests primarily in privately held U.S. companies, with a focus on lending and other credit investments. The company's portfolio includes senior secured loans, unitranche and second-lien loans, and, to a lesser extent, equity investments. Its financing can support companies' growth, acquisitions, recapitalizations, and other business needs. Originally established as Owl Rock Capital Corporation, the company is externally managed by Blue Owl Credit Advisors, an affiliate of alternative asset manager Blue Owl Capital.

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