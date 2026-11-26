Aon plc (NYSE:AON - Free Report) - Research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q4 2027 EPS estimates for AON in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $5.74 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $5.73. Zacks Research has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for AON's current full-year earnings is $18.44 per share.

AON (NYSE:AON - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.06. AON had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 40.46%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.05 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

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Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of AON from $382.00 to $317.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of AON from $416.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AON from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Weiss Ratings lowered AON from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $376.06.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AON

AON Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $347.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $305.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $325.64. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. AON has a twelve month low of $266.33 and a twelve month high of $382.34.

AON Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. AON's dividend payout ratio is presently 17.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AON

In related news, Director Lester Knight acquired 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $327.48 per share, for a total transaction of $6,549,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 163,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,379,240. This trade represents a 13.99% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AON

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AON. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of AON by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. bought a new position in AON in the third quarter valued at $6,715,000. Fayez Sarofim & Co increased its stake in AON by 0.3% in the third quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 33,758 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $9,343,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in AON by 37.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 36,954 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $10,228,000 after purchasing an additional 10,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Defiance ETFs LLC raised its position in AON by 15.6% during the third quarter. Defiance ETFs LLC now owns 964 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company's stock.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc is a global professional services firm that helps organizations manage risk and make decisions about their people and operations. Its services include insurance brokerage, risk consulting and reinsurance solutions, as well as health and wealth consulting. The company serves businesses, institutions and individuals across a range of industries and geographies. Its offerings include commercial risk placement, employee benefits and health programs, retirement-plan advice, and support with areas such as cyber risk and human capital strategy.

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