Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Zacks Research issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for Ovintiv in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Research analyst Team expects that the company will post earnings of $7.75 per share for the year. Zacks Research currently has a "Strong-Buy" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ovintiv's current full-year earnings is $8.14 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ovintiv's Q4 2026 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.64 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $6.30 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q2 2028 earnings at $2.76 EPS, Q3 2028 earnings at $1.58 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $7.49 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Scotia boosted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Ovintiv from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Ovintiv in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $77.45.

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Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Ovintiv

Ovintiv Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of OVV stock opened at $61.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.26. Ovintiv has a 12-month low of $36.81 and a 12-month high of $73.61. The firm has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.57.

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Ovintiv's payout ratio is currently 24.19%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ovintiv

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OVV. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,983,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $566,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 70,981 shares of the company's stock worth $4,104,000 after buying an additional 21,415 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Ovintiv by 13.8% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,836 shares of the company's stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter worth $753,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company's stock.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas producer focused on developing and producing crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids in North America. Its operations include exploration, drilling and production, supported by infrastructure and marketing activities related to its energy products. The company's principal operating areas include the Permian Basin and Anadarko Basin in the United States, as well as the Montney formation in Canada. Its production serves energy markets through sales of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids.

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