Etsy (ETSY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Etsy (NYSE:ETSY - Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.81 per share and revenue of $622.3850 million for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, April 29, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Etsy (NYSE:ETSY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. Etsy had a net margin of 5.65% and a negative return on equity of 24.94%. The company had revenue of $881.64 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Etsy to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Etsy Stock Performance

Shares of ETSY opened at $65.13 on Wednesday. Etsy has a 52 week low of $41.51 and a 52 week high of $76.51. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Etsy news, insider Josh Silverman sold 30,369 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $1,943,616.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 130,694 shares in the company, valued at $8,364,416. This trade represents a 18.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 1,993 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.92, for a total value of $105,469.56. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 809 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $42,812.28. The trade was a 71.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 98,636 shares of company stock valued at $5,703,703 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Etsy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Etsy by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,111,639 shares of the company's stock valued at $227,785,000 after buying an additional 1,177,301 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,473,154 shares of the company's stock worth $81,671,000 after acquiring an additional 205,644 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,378,170 shares of the company's stock worth $76,406,000 after acquiring an additional 561,487 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in Etsy by 65.6% in the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 613,395 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,768,000 after acquiring an additional 243,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Etsy in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,793,000. Institutional investors own 99.53% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Etsy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Etsy from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 20th. B. Riley Financial reduced their price target on Etsy from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Etsy from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Etsy from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $62.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Etsy

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items. In addition, it offers various seller services, including Etsy Payments, a payment processing service; Etsy Ads, an advertising platform; and Shipping Labels, which allows sellers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and India to purchase discounted shipping labels.

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