Etsy (NYSE:ETSY) Announces Earnings Results

Etsy (NYSE:ETSY - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.21), FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $631.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.39 million. Etsy had a net margin of 5.65% and a negative return on equity of 24.94%. The business's revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.49) EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Etsy's conference call:

Q1 results surprised to the upside with GMS of $2.5 billion (+5.5% YoY) , revenue of $631 million and adjusted EBITDA of $185 million (29.3% margin) , while active buyers grew sequentially and app GMS accelerated to ~47% of total (app GMS +11.2% YoY), signaling early marketplace health improvements.

Q1 results surprised to the upside with , revenue of and adjusted EBITDA of , while active buyers grew sequentially and app GMS accelerated to ~47% of total (app GMS +11.2% YoY), signaling early marketplace health improvements. Etsy agreed to sell Depop to eBay for $1.2 billion (expected close by end of Q3 2026), and management has already repurchased $145 million of stock with $828 million remaining on the buyback authorization—proceeds are expected to accelerate capital returns.

Etsy agreed to sell Depop to eBay for (expected close by end of Q3 2026), and management has already repurchased of stock with remaining on the buyback authorization—proceeds are expected to accelerate capital returns. Guidance assumes modest near-term momentum: Q2 Etsy marketplace GMS of $2.48–$2.53 billion (≈3–5% YoY) and a full-year view of low single-digit GMS growth with adjusted EBITDA margin of 28%–30% .

Guidance assumes modest near-term momentum: Q2 Etsy marketplace GMS of (≈3–5% YoY) and a full-year view of low single-digit GMS growth with adjusted EBITDA margin of . Management cautioned that purchase frequency and repeat/habitual buyer metrics remain below prior-year levels and have not yet meaningfully inflected, so sustained growth depends on multi-quarter execution of personalization, app adoption and loyalty initiatives.

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Etsy Trading Up 10.1%

Shares of ETSY stock traded up $6.37 on Wednesday, reaching $69.58. 8,897,847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,512,789. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.16. Etsy has a one year low of $41.51 and a one year high of $76.51.

Insider Activity at Etsy

In related news, insider Josh Silverman sold 70,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $4,550,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 130,694 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,495,110. This trade represents a 34.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 1,993 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.92, for a total transaction of $105,469.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,812.28. The trade was a 71.13% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 168,636 shares of company stock valued at $10,253,703. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Etsy

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in Etsy by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,986 shares of the company's stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Etsy by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,673 shares of the company's stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 3,451 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Etsy in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,181,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Etsy by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,594 shares of the company's stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Etsy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. Institutional investors own 99.53% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on ETSY shares. Barclays raised shares of Etsy from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Etsy from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Etsy from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Etsy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $53.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $63.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ETSY

Key Stories Impacting Etsy

Here are the key news stories impacting Etsy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Etsy reported Q1 revenue and marketplace strength that outpaced expectations — management flagged improving gross merchandise sales and buyer activity, which markets interpreted as a return to growth. Read More.

Etsy reported Q1 revenue and marketplace strength that outpaced expectations — management flagged improving gross merchandise sales and buyer activity, which markets interpreted as a return to growth. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Market reaction also reflected headline Q1 coverage noting revenue and EPS beats on an adjusted basis and an improved outlook from management; that drove an early intraday pop. Read More.

Market reaction also reflected headline Q1 coverage noting revenue and EPS beats on an adjusted basis and an improved outlook from management; that drove an early intraday pop. Read More. Positive Sentiment: BTIG raised its price target to $78 and reiterated a Buy rating, giving analysts’ endorsement that supported the rally. Read More.

BTIG raised its price target to $78 and reiterated a Buy rating, giving analysts’ endorsement that supported the rally. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Other sell‑side support preceded the print (UBS nudged its target higher), adding to upward momentum as analysts re‑price shares on signs of recovery. Read More.

Other sell‑side support preceded the print (UBS nudged its target higher), adding to upward momentum as analysts re‑price shares on signs of recovery. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Management highlighted product work — including AI features to improve discovery and bring back shoppers — which investors view as a practical lever to sustain marketplace momentum. Read More.

Management highlighted product work — including AI features to improve discovery and bring back shoppers — which investors view as a practical lever to sustain marketplace momentum. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call transcript and summaries are available for deeper reads on metrics and guidance; these are useful for investors who want to parse GMV, take‑rates, marketing spend and margin trajectory. Read More.

Earnings call transcript and summaries are available for deeper reads on metrics and guidance; these are useful for investors who want to parse GMV, take‑rates, marketing spend and margin trajectory. Read More. Negative Sentiment: There are mixed accounting signals: some outlets report adjusted EPS beat while GAAP EPS and certain consensus comparisons were weaker or below some estimates, and investors should watch margin and return‑on‑equity metrics as the company reaccelerates growth. Read More.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items. In addition, it offers various seller services, including Etsy Payments, a payment processing service; Etsy Ads, an advertising platform; and Shipping Labels, which allows sellers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and India to purchase discounted shipping labels.

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