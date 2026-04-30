Etsy (NYSE:ETSY) Price Target Raised to $75.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Etsy (NYSE:ETSY - Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage presently has a "hold" rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft's price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.94% from the stock's current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ETSY. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Etsy in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Etsy from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Etsy from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $64.00 price target on Etsy in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Etsy from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $65.96.

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Etsy Trading Down 6.2%

NYSE ETSY opened at $65.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 49.54, a PEG ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.77. Etsy has a 12 month low of $42.10 and a 12 month high of $76.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.16.

Etsy (NYSE:ETSY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $631.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.39 million. Etsy had a net margin of 5.65% and a negative return on equity of 24.94%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.49) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Etsy will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 1,993 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.92, for a total value of $105,469.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 809 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $42,812.28. The trade was a 71.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Charles Andrew Ballard sold 1,790 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.74, for a total value of $99,774.60. Following the sale, the director owned 4,006 shares of the company's stock, valued at $223,294.44. This trade represents a 30.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 168,636 shares of company stock worth $10,253,703 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Etsy

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $257,614,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 717.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,497,174 shares of the company's stock worth $74,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314,071 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,111,639 shares of the company's stock worth $227,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,301 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Etsy by 1,648.1% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 706,679 shares of the company's stock valued at $46,916,000 after acquiring an additional 666,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,903,000. 99.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Etsy

Here are the key news stories impacting Etsy this week:

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items. In addition, it offers various seller services, including Etsy Payments, a payment processing service; Etsy Ads, an advertising platform; and Shipping Labels, which allows sellers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and India to purchase discounted shipping labels.

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