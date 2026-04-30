Etsy (NYSE:ETSY) Price Target Raised to $75.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Etsy (NYSE:ETSY - Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $58.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "neutral" rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.61% from the stock's previous close.

ETSY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Etsy from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Etsy from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Etsy from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on Etsy from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Etsy from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $68.38.

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Etsy Stock Down 7.6%

Shares of NYSE ETSY traded down $5.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $64.32. The company's stock had a trading volume of 5,905,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,542,252. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.77. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $55.16. Etsy has a one year low of $42.10 and a one year high of $76.51.

Etsy (NYSE:ETSY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). Etsy had a negative return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 5.65%.The business had revenue of $631.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.39 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.49) earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Etsy will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Etsy

In related news, insider Josh Silverman sold 70,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $4,550,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 130,694 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,495,110. This trade represents a 34.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Charles Andrew Ballard sold 1,790 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.74, for a total transaction of $99,774.60. Following the sale, the director owned 4,006 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $223,294.44. The trade was a 30.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 168,636 shares of company stock valued at $10,253,703. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in Etsy during the third quarter worth about $257,614,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 717.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,497,174 shares of the company's stock valued at $74,829,000 after buying an additional 1,314,071 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Etsy by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,111,639 shares of the company's stock worth $227,785,000 after buying an additional 1,177,301 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Etsy by 1,648.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 706,679 shares of the company's stock worth $46,916,000 after buying an additional 666,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Etsy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,903,000. Institutional investors own 99.53% of the company's stock.

Etsy News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Etsy this week:

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items. In addition, it offers various seller services, including Etsy Payments, a payment processing service; Etsy Ads, an advertising platform; and Shipping Labels, which allows sellers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and India to purchase discounted shipping labels.

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