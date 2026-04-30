Etsy (NYSE:ETSY) Price Target Raised to $85.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Etsy (NYSE:ETSY - Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC's target price points to a potential upside of 22.16% from the company's current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore set a $72.00 price target on Etsy in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Etsy from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Etsy from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Etsy from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Etsy has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $64.17.

Get Etsy alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ETSY

Etsy Stock Up 10.1%

NYSE:ETSY opened at $69.58 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.16. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.77. Etsy has a 1-year low of $41.51 and a 1-year high of $76.51.

Etsy (NYSE:ETSY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $631.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.39 million. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 5.65%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.49) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Etsy will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 1,993 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.92, for a total transaction of $105,469.56. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 809 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $42,812.28. The trade was a 71.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Josh Silverman sold 70,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $4,550,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 130,694 shares in the company, valued at $8,495,110. This trade represents a 34.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 168,636 shares of company stock valued at $10,253,703. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Etsy

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Etsy during the first quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Lmcg Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 0.3% during the first quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 71,569 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,577,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Etsy during the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Etsy during the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 8.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,359 shares of the company's stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. 99.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

More Etsy News

Here are the key news stories impacting Etsy this week:

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items. In addition, it offers various seller services, including Etsy Payments, a payment processing service; Etsy Ads, an advertising platform; and Shipping Labels, which allows sellers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and India to purchase discounted shipping labels.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Etsy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Etsy wasn't on the list.

While Etsy currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here