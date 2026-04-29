Etsy (NYSE:ETSY) Shares Gap Up - What's Next?

Etsy Inc (NYSE:ETSY - Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $63.21, but opened at $67.00. Etsy shares last traded at $67.9150, with a volume of 1,367,326 shares trading hands.

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Etsy News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Etsy this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ETSY shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Etsy from $53.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Etsy from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Etsy from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Etsy from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Etsy from $63.00 to $54.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $62.67.

Read Our Latest Report on Etsy

Etsy Stock Up 8.3%

The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.19, a P/E/G ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.77. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $54.65.

Etsy (NYSE:ETSY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.21). Etsy had a net margin of 5.65% and a negative return on equity of 24.94%. The firm had revenue of $631.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.49) earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Etsy Inc will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Etsy news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 1,993 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.92, for a total transaction of $105,469.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,812.28. The trade was a 71.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Josh Silverman sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $4,550,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 130,694 shares in the company, valued at $8,495,110. The trade was a 34.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 168,636 shares of company stock valued at $10,253,703. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Etsy

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,111,639 shares of the company's stock worth $227,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,301 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in Etsy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $257,614,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Etsy by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,734,156 shares of the company's stock valued at $207,022,000 after purchasing an additional 39,067 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Etsy by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,611,431 shares of the company's stock valued at $89,338,000 after purchasing an additional 59,123 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Etsy by 717.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,497,174 shares of the company's stock valued at $74,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,071 shares during the period. 99.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items. In addition, it offers various seller services, including Etsy Payments, a payment processing service; Etsy Ads, an advertising platform; and Shipping Labels, which allows sellers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and India to purchase discounted shipping labels.

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