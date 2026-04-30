Etsy (NYSE:ETSY) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Truist Financial Analyst Says

Etsy (NYSE:ETSY - Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Truist Financial from $83.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Truist Financial's target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.58% from the company's current price.

ETSY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Etsy from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Barclays upgraded Etsy from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Etsy in a report on Monday, April 20th. B. Riley Financial downgraded Etsy from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Etsy from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $65.08.

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Etsy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ETSY opened at $65.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.22, a P/E/G ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.77. Etsy has a 52-week low of $42.10 and a 52-week high of $76.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.16.

Etsy (NYSE:ETSY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $631.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.39 million. Etsy had a net margin of 5.65% and a negative return on equity of 24.94%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.49) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Etsy will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Etsy

In other news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 1,993 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.92, for a total value of $105,469.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,812.28. The trade was a 71.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Charles Andrew Ballard sold 1,790 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.74, for a total value of $99,774.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,294.44. This represents a 30.88% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 168,636 shares of company stock worth $10,253,703. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Etsy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EFG International AG purchased a new position in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in Etsy by 12,600.0% during the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 762 shares of the company's stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Etsy in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in Etsy in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Etsy by 19.3% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,238 shares of the company's stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.53% of the company's stock.

Key Etsy News

Here are the key news stories impacting Etsy this week:

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items. In addition, it offers various seller services, including Etsy Payments, a payment processing service; Etsy Ads, an advertising platform; and Shipping Labels, which allows sellers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and India to purchase discounted shipping labels.

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