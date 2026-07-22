Euan Marshall Acquires 39 Shares of IntegraFin (LON:IHP) Stock

IntegraFin Holdings plc (LON:IHP - Get Free Report) insider Euan Marshall purchased 39 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 390 per share, for a total transaction of £152.10.

Euan Marshall also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 14th, Euan Marshall acquired 84 shares of IntegraFin stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 365 per share, with a total value of £306.60.

On Monday, June 22nd, Euan Marshall bought 42 shares of IntegraFin stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 353 per share, for a total transaction of £148.26.

On Thursday, May 21st, Euan Marshall bought 45 shares of IntegraFin stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 333 per share, for a total transaction of £149.85.

On Wednesday, May 20th, Euan Marshall bought 5,000 shares of IntegraFin stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 325 per share, for a total transaction of £16,250.

Get IntegraFin alerts: Sign Up

IntegraFin Trading Down 0.8%

IntegraFin stock traded down GBX 3 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 389. The company's stock had a trading volume of 308,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,320,633. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68, a current ratio of 250.17 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of £1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 357.71 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 340.37. IntegraFin Holdings plc has a 12 month low of GBX 293 and a 12 month high of GBX 395.

IntegraFin (LON:IHP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported GBX 10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of GBX 8,580 million for the quarter. IntegraFin had a return on equity of 27.60% and a net margin of 28.60%. As a group, analysts forecast that IntegraFin Holdings plc will post 16.9090056 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IHP. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and issued a GBX 450 target price on shares of IntegraFin in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Shore Capital Group reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of IntegraFin in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "hold" rating and set a GBX 360 price target on shares of IntegraFin in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of IntegraFin from GBX 440 to GBX 460 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a GBX 450 price objective on shares of IntegraFin in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IntegraFin currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of GBX 427.

Read Our Latest Report on IntegraFin

About IntegraFin

IntegraFin Holdings plc (IntegraFin) is the holding company for all of the entities involved in the provision of the Transact service. Transact is one of the largest independent wrap platforms in the UK. It offers advisory professionals a comprehensive financial planning infrastructure for investing client assets in a tax-efficient way.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider IntegraFin, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and IntegraFin wasn't on the list.

While IntegraFin currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here