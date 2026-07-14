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Eurocell (LON:ECEL) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
July 14, 2026
Eurocell logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Eurocell plc (LON:ECEL - Get Free Report)'s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 107.70 and traded as high as GBX 112. Eurocell shares last traded at GBX 111, with a volume of 72,358 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 240 target price on shares of Eurocell in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of GBX 210.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Eurocell

Eurocell Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 107.70 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 116.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.05, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of £109.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.60.

Eurocell (LON:ECEL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The company reported GBX 14.60 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of £403.50 million for the quarter. Eurocell had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 2.38%. On average, analysts expect that Eurocell plc will post 19.470852 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Eurocell

In related news, insider Will Truman bought 18,676 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 107 per share, for a total transaction of £19,983.32. Also, insider Angela Rushforth acquired 3,156 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 110 per share, for a total transaction of £3,471.60. Insiders have acquired a total of 99,577 shares of company stock valued at $10,642,667 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.66% of the company's stock.

Eurocell Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eurocell plc engages in manufacture, distribution, and recycling of windows, doors, and roofline polyvinyl chloride (PVC) building products in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Profiles and Building Plastics segments. It also offers fascia and capping boards, finishing trims, soffit boards, ventilators, and accessories; decking, fencing, and balustrade. In addition, the company provides polycarbonate, roofing insulation and membrane, lightweight roofing and tiles, flashing, flat roofing, dry verge, roof lanterns and glazing, ladders, and access equipment; external and internal cladding; and sealants, adhesives, and cleaners.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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