Free Trial
→ Elon’s AI supercomputer just went live. Here’s my #1 stock. (From InvestorPlace) (Ad)tc pixel

Eurofins Scient (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Written by MarketBeat
April 28, 2026
Eurofins Scient logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Short interest plunged 36.7% in April — short interest fell to 235,757 shares as of April 15 from 372,630 on March 31, leaving a high days-to-cover ratio of 63.9 days and about 0.1% of shares shorted.
  • Shares trading lower amid mixed analyst views — ERFSF traded down to $71.76 (down 0.3%) with 939 shares exchanged, below its 50‑day ($76.19) and 200‑day ($74.99) moving averages; analysts show one Buy and two Holds (consensus: Hold), with BNP Paribas Exane upgrading to "outperform".
  • Five stocks we like better than Eurofins Scient.

Eurofins Scient (OTCMKTS:ERFSF - Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 235,757 shares, a decline of 36.7% from the March 31st total of 372,630 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,692 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 63.9 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company's shares are short sold.

Eurofins Scient Trading Down 0.3%

OTCMKTS:ERFSF traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.76. 939 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,702. Eurofins Scient has a one year low of $59.99 and a one year high of $86.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ERFSF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Eurofins Scient to an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Citigroup reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Eurofins Scient in a report on Monday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eurofins Scient presently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eurofins Scient

About Eurofins Scient

(Get Free Report)

Eurofins Scientific is a global provider of bioanalytical testing and laboratory services, offering a wide array of testing solutions to pharmaceutical, food, environmental, agriscience and consumer products industries. Its core services include pharmaceutical quality control, environmental testing for water and air quality, food safety analysis, agrochemical trials and clinical diagnostic support. The company operates specialized laboratories equipped with advanced analytical technologies such as chromatography, mass spectrometry and molecular biology to ensure compliance with regulatory standards and to support research and development efforts across multiple sectors.

Founded in 1987 by Gilles Martin and headquartered in Luxembourg, Eurofins has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Eurofins Scient Right Now?

Before you consider Eurofins Scient, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Eurofins Scient wasn't on the list.

While Eurofins Scient currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The 10 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2026 Cover
The 10 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2026

Discover the 10 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2026 and secure reliable income in uncertain markets. Download the report now to identify top dividend payers and avoid common yield traps.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
By Thomas Hughes | April 24, 2026
tc pixel
A 17-year investing experiment investigated in Dublin
A 17-year investing experiment investigated in Dublin
From Porter & Company (Ad)
These 3 Defense Giants Beat Q1 Estimates—So Why Did Their Stocks Still Fall?
These 3 Defense Giants Beat Q1 Estimates—So Why Did Their Stocks Still Fall?
By Jessica Mitacek | April 22, 2026
The Cannabis Sector's Billion-Dollar Tax Cut
The Cannabis Sector's Billion-Dollar Tax Cut
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 23, 2026
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
By Chris Markoch | April 26, 2026
tc pixel
The 1934 playbook
The 1934 playbook
From American Alternative (Ad)
Amazon Stock Up 30%: Is AMZN Still a Buy Before Earnings?
Amazon Stock Up 30%: Is AMZN Still a Buy Before Earnings?
By Sam Quirke | April 22, 2026
M&T Bank Corp Acquires Shares of 1,032,682 BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. $BBAI
M&T Bank Corp Acquires Shares of 1,032,682 BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. $BBAI
By MarketBeat | April 26, 2026

Recent Videos

A Generational Opportunity in Robotics (Most Aren‘t Ready)
A Generational Opportunity in Robotics (Most Aren't Ready)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Market Braces for Mag 7 Earnings Impact
Market Braces for Mag 7 Earnings Impact
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
If You Are a Palantir Shareholder...Get READY for May 4th.
If You Are a Palantir Shareholder...Get READY for May 4th.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines