Eurofins Scient (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Eurofins Scient (OTCMKTS:ERFSF - Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 235,757 shares, a decline of 36.7% from the March 31st total of 372,630 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,692 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 63.9 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company's shares are short sold.

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Eurofins Scient Trading Down 0.3%

OTCMKTS:ERFSF traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.76. 939 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,702. Eurofins Scient has a one year low of $59.99 and a one year high of $86.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ERFSF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Eurofins Scient to an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Citigroup reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Eurofins Scient in a report on Monday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eurofins Scient presently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eurofins Scient

About Eurofins Scient

Eurofins Scientific is a global provider of bioanalytical testing and laboratory services, offering a wide array of testing solutions to pharmaceutical, food, environmental, agriscience and consumer products industries. Its core services include pharmaceutical quality control, environmental testing for water and air quality, food safety analysis, agrochemical trials and clinical diagnostic support. The company operates specialized laboratories equipped with advanced analytical technologies such as chromatography, mass spectrometry and molecular biology to ensure compliance with regulatory standards and to support research and development efforts across multiple sectors.

Founded in 1987 by Gilles Martin and headquartered in Luxembourg, Eurofins has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

Further Reading

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