Eurofins Scient (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Shares Gap Down - What's Next?

Shares of Eurofins Scient (OTCMKTS:ERFSF - Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $71.9620, but opened at $66.80. Eurofins Scient shares last traded at $66.80, with a volume of 49 shares traded.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on ERFSF. Citigroup reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Eurofins Scient in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Eurofins Scient to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ERFSF

Eurofins Scient Stock Down 3.3%

The stock's fifty day moving average price is $76.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.98.

Eurofins Scient Company Profile

Eurofins Scientific is a global provider of bioanalytical testing and laboratory services, offering a wide array of testing solutions to pharmaceutical, food, environmental, agriscience and consumer products industries. Its core services include pharmaceutical quality control, environmental testing for water and air quality, food safety analysis, agrochemical trials and clinical diagnostic support. The company operates specialized laboratories equipped with advanced analytical technologies such as chromatography, mass spectrometry and molecular biology to ensure compliance with regulatory standards and to support research and development efforts across multiple sectors.

Founded in 1987 by Gilles Martin and headquartered in Luxembourg, Eurofins has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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