Free Trial
→ Sell 99% of Your Stocks, Do THIS Instead… (From The Oxford Club) (Ad)tc pixel

Eurofins Scient (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Shares Gap Down - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
April 29, 2026
Eurofins Scient logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Gapped down: Eurofins Scient shares opened at $66.80 after closing at $71.9620, last trading at $66.80 (down ~3.3%) on very light volume of 49 shares.
  • Analyst sentiment: BNP Paribas Exane recently upgraded the stock to "outperform" while Citigroup maintains a "neutral" view, and the consensus rating is currently "Hold" (one Buy, two Hold).
  • Technicals: The stock is trading below its moving averages, with a 50-day at $76.01 and a 200-day at $74.98, both above the current price.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Shares of Eurofins Scient (OTCMKTS:ERFSF - Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $71.9620, but opened at $66.80. Eurofins Scient shares last traded at $66.80, with a volume of 49 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on ERFSF. Citigroup reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Eurofins Scient in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Eurofins Scient to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ERFSF

Eurofins Scient Stock Down 3.3%

The stock's fifty day moving average price is $76.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.98.

Eurofins Scient Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eurofins Scientific is a global provider of bioanalytical testing and laboratory services, offering a wide array of testing solutions to pharmaceutical, food, environmental, agriscience and consumer products industries. Its core services include pharmaceutical quality control, environmental testing for water and air quality, food safety analysis, agrochemical trials and clinical diagnostic support. The company operates specialized laboratories equipped with advanced analytical technologies such as chromatography, mass spectrometry and molecular biology to ensure compliance with regulatory standards and to support research and development efforts across multiple sectors.

Founded in 1987 by Gilles Martin and headquartered in Luxembourg, Eurofins has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Eurofins Scient Right Now?

Before you consider Eurofins Scient, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Eurofins Scient wasn't on the list.

While Eurofins Scient currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks to Buy And Hold Forever Cover
7 Stocks to Buy And Hold Forever

Click the link to see MarketBeat's list of seven stocks and why their long-term outlooks are very promising.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
By Thomas Hughes | April 24, 2026
tc pixel
$30 stock to buy before Starlink goes public (WATCH NOW!)
$30 stock to buy before Starlink goes public (WATCH NOW!)
From Paradigm Press (Ad)
The $880M Bet to Survive Real Estate's Reset
The $880M Bet to Survive Real Estate's Reset
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 28, 2026
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
By Chris Markoch | April 26, 2026
The Cannabis Sector's Billion-Dollar Tax Cut
The Cannabis Sector's Billion-Dollar Tax Cut
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 23, 2026
tc pixel
It picked Nvidia, Broadcom, SMCI, and now this
It picked Nvidia, Broadcom, SMCI, and now this
From Porter & Company (Ad)
M&T Bank Corp Acquires Shares of 1,032,682 BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. $BBAI
M&T Bank Corp Acquires Shares of 1,032,682 BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. $BBAI
By MarketBeat | April 26, 2026
STMicronelectronics Sends Industrial Chips Into Overdrive
STMicronelectronics Sends Industrial Chips Into Overdrive
By Thomas Hughes | April 24, 2026

Recent Videos

A Generational Opportunity in Robotics (Most Aren‘t Ready)
A Generational Opportunity in Robotics (Most Aren't Ready)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Market Braces for Mag 7 Earnings Impact
Market Braces for Mag 7 Earnings Impact
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
If You Are a Palantir Shareholder...Get READY for May 4th.
If You Are a Palantir Shareholder...Get READY for May 4th.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines