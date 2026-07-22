Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) Projected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT - Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect Euronet Worldwide to post earnings of $2.97 per share and revenue of $1.1430 billion for the quarter. Euronet Worldwide has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.570-11.050 EPS. Interested persons may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

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Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $969.68 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 28.37%. Euronet Worldwide's revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect Euronet Worldwide to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Euronet Worldwide Stock Down 2.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:EEFT opened at $79.20 on Wednesday. Euronet Worldwide has a 52-week low of $62.50 and a 52-week high of $107.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Thomas A. Mcdonnell acquired 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.87 per share, with a total value of $200,610.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 100,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,701,644.53. This trade represents a 3.09% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Euronet Worldwide

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 334 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 120.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EEFT shares. Weiss Ratings raised Euronet Worldwide from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on EEFT

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc is a global financial technology company specializing in electronic payment services and transaction processing. Through its three primary business segments—Electronic Funds Transfer (EFT) Network Services, epay® Prepaid and Payment Services, and Money Transfer—Euronet provides end-to-end solutions that enable secure, efficient and convenient payments for consumers, financial institutions and retailers worldwide.

In its EFT Network Services arm, Euronet operates one of the world's largest ATM and point-of-sale (POS) terminal networks, offering deployment, management and connectivity services.

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