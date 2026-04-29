Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 10.570-11.050 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 10.620. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EEFT. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings lowered Euronet Worldwide from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "underperform" rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Euronet Worldwide has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EEFT opened at $75.72 on Wednesday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $70.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Euronet Worldwide has a twelve month low of $63.73 and a twelve month high of $114.25.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.13. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 7.33%.Euronet Worldwide has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.570-11.050 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide will post 9.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Euronet Worldwide

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Euronet Worldwide by 933.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,993,682 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $151,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,837 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Euronet Worldwide by 131.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,308,267 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $132,632,000 after purchasing an additional 744,040 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Euronet Worldwide by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,278,532 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $97,309,000 after purchasing an additional 16,202 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Euronet Worldwide by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 988,766 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $75,254,000 after purchasing an additional 130,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in Euronet Worldwide by 5.1% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 974,860 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $85,602,000 after purchasing an additional 47,153 shares during the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc is a global financial technology company specializing in electronic payment services and transaction processing. Through its three primary business segments—Electronic Funds Transfer (EFT) Network Services, epay® Prepaid and Payment Services, and Money Transfer—Euronet provides end-to-end solutions that enable secure, efficient and convenient payments for consumers, financial institutions and retailers worldwide.

In its EFT Network Services arm, Euronet operates one of the world's largest ATM and point-of-sale (POS) terminal networks, offering deployment, management and connectivity services.

Further Reading

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