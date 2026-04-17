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Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) Hits New 12-Month High - Time to Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 17, 2026
Euroseas logo with Transportation background
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Key Points

  • 52-week high: Euroseas hit a new 52-week high of $74.01 (last $73.00) on Friday with ~10,592 shares traded, and the stock now trades well above the consensus price target of $62 amid recent analyst activity including an upgrade to "Buy".
  • Strong fundamentals: The company posted a slight EPS beat ($4.48 vs. $4.47), has a high net margin (60.11%) and ROE (27.82%), a low P/E of 3.73 and a market cap of about $513M.
  • Dividend increase: Euroseas raised its quarterly dividend to $0.75 (annualized $3.00) for a 4.1% yield, with a conservative payout ratio of 15.29%.
  • Interested in Euroseas? Here are five stocks we like better.

Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA - Get Free Report)'s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $74.01 and last traded at $73.0030, with a volume of 10592 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Euroseas from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Euroseas in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Euroseas

Euroseas Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.49 and a 200-day moving average of $59.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $513.26 million, a P/E ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The shipping company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.01. Euroseas had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 60.11%.The firm had revenue of $57.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.83 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Euroseas Ltd. will post 15.15 EPS for the current year.

Euroseas Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from Euroseas's previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 10th. Euroseas's dividend payout ratio is 15.29%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Euroseas

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESEA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Euroseas in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Euroseas by 387.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,117 shares of the shipping company's stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Euroseas by 540.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,280 shares of the shipping company's stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Euroseas during the third quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Euroseas during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. 6.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Euroseas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Euroseas Ltd. NASDAQ: ESEA is an international shipping company specializing in seaborne transportation of containerized and drybulk cargoes. Incorporated in Bermuda with its principal operations and management office based in Athens, Greece, the company owns and charters a diversified fleet of containerships, drybulk carriers and multipurpose vessels. Euroseas provides tailored shipping solutions on time-charter and voyage-charter agreements, serving manufacturers, commodity traders and logistics providers across major trade routes.

Euroseas’s fleet comprises both owned and chartered tonnage, enabling the company to adjust capacity to market conditions and customer requirements.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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