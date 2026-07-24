Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) Reaches New 12-Month High - What's Next?

Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA - Get Free Report)'s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $78.85 and last traded at $77.30, with a volume of 12631 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $75.67.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ESEA shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Euroseas from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Wall Street Zen raised Euroseas from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Alliance Global Partners reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Euroseas in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Euroseas from a "buy (b)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy".

View Our Latest Stock Report on Euroseas

Euroseas Stock Up 0.7%

The company has a market capitalization of $538.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.05. The company has a quick ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The shipping company reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $55.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $56.61 million. Euroseas had a return on equity of 27.55% and a net margin of 58.31%. Equities analysts expect that Euroseas Ltd. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

Euroseas Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is an increase from Euroseas's previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 9th. Euroseas's dividend payout ratio is currently 16.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Euroseas

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Euroseas by 171.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,386 shares of the shipping company's stock worth $2,915,000 after purchasing an additional 33,738 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Euroseas during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,591,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Euroseas in the second quarter valued at about $870,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Euroseas during the third quarter worth about $1,136,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Euroseas during the third quarter worth about $989,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.27% of the company's stock.

About Euroseas

Euroseas Ltd. NASDAQ: ESEA is an international shipping company specializing in seaborne transportation of containerized and drybulk cargoes. Incorporated in Bermuda with its principal operations and management office based in Athens, Greece, the company owns and charters a diversified fleet of containerships, drybulk carriers and multipurpose vessels. Euroseas provides tailored shipping solutions on time-charter and voyage-charter agreements, serving manufacturers, commodity traders and logistics providers across major trade routes.

Euroseas’s fleet comprises both owned and chartered tonnage, enabling the company to adjust capacity to market conditions and customer requirements.

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