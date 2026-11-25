Acadia Healthcare NASDAQ: ACHC expects 16 recently opened facilities to generate $60 million in incremental EBITDA in 2027, as rising occupancy helps the behavioral health provider recoup startup costs, Interim Chief Financial Officer David Duckworth said at the 2026 Stephens annual investment conference in Nashville.

The forecast is part of a previously disclosed $200 million incremental EBITDA opportunity from facilities opened between 2023 and 2026. Duckworth said $15 million of that broader opportunity has already been realized. The company plans to provide its full 2027 outlook on its fourth-quarter earnings call.

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Duckworth said Acadia had raised its full-year 2026 guidance for the third consecutive time following strong third-quarter results. Leverage and free cash flow have also exceeded the company’s expectations during the year, he said.

New facilities drive growth plans

The 16 new facilities added approximately 2,000 beds to a company that previously had about 10,000, Duckworth said. All have opened and completed their accreditation surveys, giving management greater visibility into their financial prospects.

Most of the anticipated EBITDA growth at the new facilities will come from higher occupancy, he said. Acadia builds a leadership, administrative and clinical cost structure before a facility opens, while payer contracting and patient volumes take time to develop. As occupancy grows, revenue can rise against an established cost base.

Duckworth identified approximately $37 million in directed payments received early in 2026 for 2025 as a headwind when comparing results with 2027. He also said some directed payment program accruals for 2026 could exceed expectations once those programs are finalized.

Three of the four facilities Acadia opened in 2026 were joint ventures. Duckworth said partners can help facilities ramp up occupancy faster by providing referral pathways, though Acadia still needs to integrate with each partner’s hospital system.

Existing facilities and outpatient services

Acadia has added more than 1,000 beds to facilities that opened before 2023, Duckworth said. Some legacy facilities have unused capacity, while others with higher occupancy are candidates for further expansion. Volume growth at legacy facilities contributed more than one percentage point to overall volume growth in the third quarter, he said.

The company generally considers facility expansions at occupancy levels of 75% to 80%, although decisions vary by location, Duckworth said. He described such projects as attractive investments because facilities already have payer contracts, referral relationships and supporting infrastructure.

Duckworth also sees an opportunity to expand outpatient and other programs for patients leaving inpatient care. He estimated that a low- to mid-single-digit percentage of patients currently continue into another Acadia program and said the company has appointed a new leader to support those offerings.

The acute service line recorded 7.5% volume growth for the year, according to Duckworth. He attributed the increase to both unmet demand for beds and market share gains, including beds that joint venture partners moved into new Acadia facilities.

Medicaid and treatment centers

Medicaid remains Acadia’s largest payer, and the company’s overall payer mix has been stable, Duckworth said. Commercial insurance declined to about 21% of revenue from roughly 25% year over year, largely because specialty facilities with substantial commercial revenue closed.

Duckworth said Acadia is monitoring state implementation of Medicaid work requirements but does not expect a significant impact on its business. He cited medical frailty exemptions that he said would apply to patients with mental health and substance use disorders.

In the comprehensive treatment center business, Duckworth said revenue had been stable sequentially and volumes had improved in recent months. The company is investing in referral sources and patient retention while continuing to assess markets that need clinics.

As new facility spending and startup losses ease, more operating cash flow is available to strengthen the balance sheet and provide strategic flexibility, Duckworth said. Acadia will continue to consider joint ventures, new facilities and expansions based on local demand and expected returns.

About Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. is a U.S. provider of behavioral health services. The company operates facilities that treat mental health conditions and substance use disorders, serving patients through inpatient, residential and outpatient care. Its services include psychiatric hospitals, specialty treatment centers, residential programs and outpatient clinics. Care may include assessment, therapy, medication management and treatment for addiction, depending on the facility and program. Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee, Acadia serves communities across the United States.

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