Adaptive Biotechnologies NASDAQ: ADPT CEO Chad Robins said the company achieved company-wide profitability in its latest quarter, alongside 46% year-over-year growth in clonoSEQ testing volume and rising demand from community oncology practices.

Speaking at an investor event, Robins pointed to updated clinical guidelines, reimbursement opportunities and increased use of minimal residual disease (MRD) testing in pharmaceutical trials as potential sources of future growth. He also outlined options for the company’s Immune Medicine business, including a sale or a separate entity in which Adaptive shareholders would retain a stake.

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The event moderator cited 44% growth in core MRD revenue for the quarter. Robins said clonoSEQ volume rose 10% sequentially, with testing for diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, or DLBCL, up 20% in the quarter and testing for multiple myeloma, the company’s largest indication, up 11%.

Guidelines and repeat testing

Robins said updated National Comprehensive Cancer Network guidelines provide more specific direction on when to use the company’s tests during treatment, including in the maintenance setting. That specificity could encourage community oncologists to order tests at prescribed points in a patient’s care, he said.

Guideline changes typically take nine to 12 months to drive community uptake, according to Robins, though he said adoption could be faster in this case.

He also highlighted an International Myeloma Working Group definition of cure in multiple myeloma as a potential driver of longer-term testing. Adaptive sees an opportunity for roughly 12 to 15 tests per patient over the course of active treatment, maintenance and recurrence monitoring, Robins said.

The company has submitted for a five-test maintenance therapy reimbursement bundle in multiple myeloma, Robins said, while cautioning that there was no guarantee of approval. He said Adaptive is awaiting additional long-term patient data before submitting a chronic lymphocytic leukemia recurrence-monitoring package and also plans to submit for multiple myeloma recurrence monitoring.

Community orders and pricing

About 37% of Adaptive’s orders come from community practices, compared with roughly 65% of blood cancer patients being treated in those settings, Robins said. Community orders grew 15% quarter over quarter, while orders from academic medical centers grew 7%, he said.

Robins said roughly half of clonoSEQ orders now come through integrated electronic medical record systems, a share he believes could eventually reach 70% to 80%. He also said about 35% of the company’s multiple myeloma tests are now performed using blood rather than bone marrow.

On pricing, Robins described a potential path from an average selling price of about $1,380 to a longer-term range of $1,700 to $1,800. He attributed roughly half of the projected increase to Medicare changes, with the remainder coming from coverage expansion, payer renegotiations and other initiatives, including improvements to revenue cycle management.

MRD gross margin was 74% in the third quarter, according to the moderator. Robins said the company sees room for further improvement through greater sequencing capacity, a planned transition of pharma work to the NovaSeq X platform and higher average selling prices. “80% gross margins are certainly in our sight,” he said.

Pharma growth and Immune Medicine options

Robins said pharmaceutical bookings have exceeded internal projections and that Adaptive now has 19 multiple myeloma studies using its test as a primary endpoint. The company is comfortable with a 15% compound annual growth rate for its pharma business, he said, compared with a previously discussed range of 12% to 15%.

For Immune Medicine, Robins said Adaptive is assessing a possible separation that would give shareholders an ongoing stake in a new entity with dedicated capital, without relying on Adaptive’s balance sheet. A sale is another option, although he said he does not believe it would capture the business’s eventual value.

Robins said the remaining diagnostics business would take on some stranded costs following a separation or sale, but he expects it to remain profitable. The company plans to provide additional updates at the JPMorgan Conference, he said.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Adaptive Biotechnologies is a biotechnology company focused on using the human immune system to diagnose and treat disease. Based in Seattle, Washington, the company develops technologies that sequence and analyze immune cells and their receptors, generating data for clinical testing, research and drug development. Its products include immunoSEQ, a platform used by researchers and biopharmaceutical companies to study immune responses, and clonoSEQ, a clinical test that detects and monitors minimal residual disease in certain blood cancers.

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