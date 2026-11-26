Admiral Group LON: ADM plans to grow its lending business using a wider range of funding sources, including third-party capital, after Admiral Money increased profit before tax to £18 million in 2025 from £2 million in 2022.

Admiral Money CEO Emma Powell said the business expects profit to continue growing through 2027 and over the medium term. She said it would pursue growth selectively, with an emphasis on underwriting, cost control and reaching more of Admiral’s existing insurance customers.

Admiral Money had £2.4 billion of loan balances, including £1.8 billion on its balance sheet at the first half of the year and a further £600 million administered for third parties, Powell said. It serves more than 220,000 customers.

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Funding flexibility

Admiral Money CFO Robbie Mazzeo said the business has expanded private warehouse capacity, added third-party capital and completed its first public asset-backed securities transaction. The company has delivered more than £3.5 billion of funding capacity across different structures, according to the presentation.

Under its third-party forward-flow arrangements, partners provide funding and take the credit risk, while Admiral Money originates and services the loans in exchange for fees. Mazzeo said the business has two such facilities covering two different products, with U.K. retail banks as partners.

Retaining loans is expected to generate roughly twice the lifetime economics of the third-party route, provided the assets perform as expected, Mazzeo said. Third-party lending requires minimal incremental capital, however, offering the potential for earnings to grow faster than capital employed.

Mazzeo said Admiral Money has no predetermined target for the split between retained and third-party lending. He also said the business has unused funding capacity and has built its origination and servicing platform to scale.

Products and customer base

Unsecured personal loans are Admiral Money’s largest product, with £1.8 billion of balances and approximately 3% market share, Powell said. Car finance and second-charge mortgages each account for about £300 million of balances.

Powell estimated the U.K. personal-loan market at around £50 billion, used-car finance at around £30 billion and second-charge mortgages at around £2 billion. She said Admiral Money has less than 2% of the used-car finance market and more than 10% of the second-charge mortgage market.

Around 55% of Admiral Money customers are current or recent Admiral Insurance customers, Powell said. She added that at least 3 million insurance customers are currently credit-eligible for a personal loan.

Price-comparison sites account for about 95% of Admiral Money’s personal-loan business, Powell said, compared with approximately 30% of the wider personal-loan market. The company sees an opportunity to expand direct lending to existing customers while broadening distribution through dealers and brokers.

Risk and returns

Powell said the business paused new lending during the pandemic when it considered the risk-return trade-off unattractive. Losses rose during the 2022 and 2023 cost-of-living crisis, she said, but returns remained resilient.

Mazzeo said Admiral Money repriced lending as funding costs and expected credit losses increased during that period. He said the company incorporates forward-looking economic scenarios into its credit-loss provisions and updates those scenarios quarterly.

The vast majority of the loan book is fixed-rate, while most funding is floating-rate, Mazzeo said. He added that the company hedges its interest-rate risk through swaps.

Asked about a long-term size target for the business, the event’s operator, who was not otherwise identified in the transcript, declined to specify one. The operator said third-party capital provides additional flexibility rather than signaling a significant shift away from retained lending.

About Admiral Group (LON:ADM)

Admiral Group plc is an established financial services provider offering motor, household, travel and pet insurance, as well as personal lending products, trading in five countries, namely the UK, France, Italy, Spain and the US. Founded in 1993, Admiral has grown to become an established multinational and multi-product insurer and is proud to be Wales' only FTSE 100 Company. As the leading personal motor insurance provider in the UK, Admiral continues to focus on technology and agility, diversifying the businesses, and progressing with the evolution of motor.

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