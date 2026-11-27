Alta Equipment Group NYSE: ALTG has proposed acquiring Jackson Group Peterbilt for an enterprise value of $399 million, a deal the company says would add a commercial truck dealership business and expand its geographic reach across the United States.

The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2027, subject to Alta stockholder approval for the securities issuances, regulatory approvals and other customary conditions, Chief Financial Officer Tony Colucci said on a call discussing the deal.

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Chairman and CEO Ryan Greenawalt said Jackson Group Peterbilt, or JGP, operates 34 locations across eight Western states and serves more than 50,000 customers. The business would become Alta’s third dealership vertical, alongside construction equipment and material handling.

The combined company would have 119 locations across 22 states and three Canadian provinces, with approximately 1,444 technicians, Greenawalt said.

Deal terms and financing

Colucci said the seller is expected to receive approximately $332 million in cash and $30 million in Alta common stock, while Alta will assume approximately $37 million of net debt associated with JGP’s PACCAR leasing portfolio.

Alta said Viking Global Investors will invest $338.4 million at $6.33 per share through a Series B security to help fund the transaction. Colucci described it as a non-control investment subject to a voting cap, with no fixed or cumulative dividend, liquidation preference, redemption right or maturity. Viking would participate in common distributions on an as-converted basis.

The purchase price represents 6.3 times JGP’s trailing 12-month adjusted EBITDA, or approximately 5.7 times after an estimated $40 million in tax benefits, Colucci said. Those benefits include a tax basis step-up and faster use of approximately $170 million in Alta’s existing federal net operating loss carryforwards, subject to applicable limitations and taxable income.

Financial profile and leverage

For the 12 months ended Sept. 30, 2026, JGP generated approximately $906 million in revenue, $63.6 million in adjusted EBITDA and $44 million in unlevered cash flow, according to Colucci. Parts and service accounted for 72% of its gross profit.

Based on the midpoint of Alta’s current guidance and JGP’s trailing results, the companies would have more than $2.7 billion in combined revenue, approximately $230 million in adjusted EBITDA and $883 million in product support revenue, Colucci said. He put illustrative combined unlevered cash flow at approximately $144 million.

Alta expects the transaction to reduce net leverage from 4.8 times as of Sept. 30 to approximately 3.6 times at closing. Colucci said the company expects cash flow to support further deleveraging toward the lower three-times range in the near term and plans to revise its long-term target to two to three times.

Growth opportunities

During the question-and-answer session, Colucci said Alta sees opportunities to add locations in JGP’s Western territory and expand mobile service. Most of JGP’s service work is currently performed in shops, he said, unlike much of Alta’s existing construction and material handling service work, which is done in the field. Alta would also consider selective acquisitions in the truck dealership business.

Asked about JGP’s recent EBITDA growth, Colucci said an acquisition near the end of 2024 changed the business’s size. He said Alta expects JGP to maintain EBITDA in the mid-$60 million range and grow from there, while noting challenges in the Class 8 truck market.

About Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG)

Alta Equipment Group is a North American equipment dealership that sells, rents, and services equipment used in material handling, construction, and related industries. Its offerings include forklifts and other material handling equipment, construction machinery, and aerial work platforms. The company supports customers with equipment rentals, replacement parts, maintenance, repairs, and other aftermarket services. These offerings serve businesses that use equipment for activities such as warehousing, manufacturing, construction, and infrastructure work.

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