Bunker Hill and its partners plan to pursue a three-year feasibility study of Kenya’s Mrima Hill rare earth and niobium project after their Frontier Minerals consortium won a competitive tender for the right to apply for a prospecting license.

The consortium includes Bunker Hill, ReElement Technologies and American Resources NASDAQ: AREC. Brad Barnett, Bunker Hill’s chief financial officer and Frontier’s managing member, said the group plans to confirm historical resource estimates and evaluate whether rare earth refining can be carried out in Kenya.

Executive Chairman Richard Williams said the team aims to have a mine and Kenyan refining operation running within six years, contingent on a successful bankable feasibility study. The prospecting license has not yet been issued, and the project would also require a mining license and environmental approvals.

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Historical Resource and Study Plans

Barnett said historical estimates from 2013 indicated approximately 150 million tons of rare earth material across the indicated and inferred categories, averaging about 4% total rare earth oxide. The historical niobium estimate totaled approximately 145 million tons at an average grade of 0.7%, he said.

Those figures are based on work by previous operators and require confirmation. Barnett said first-year exploration would focus on verifying the historical data and potentially converting some inferred material into a higher-confidence resource category.

Mrima Hill is approximately 60 kilometers from Mombasa Port and near a major highway, Barnett said. He added that much of the high-concentration mineralization identified historically occurs within 50 meters of the surface, while the deposit has not been extensively tested at depth.

The proposed feasibility program would run over the 36-month prospecting license period. Metallurgical testing and process engineering are expected to be the longest-running work streams, Barnett said.

Funding and Refining

Frontier committed $29 million over three years for the feasibility study, environmental and social impact assessment, and community and social commitments, according to Barnett. He said the consortium is responsible for funding the program and has commitments from partners and other sources sufficient to proceed.

Bunker Hill has the right, but not the obligation, to participate in funding, Barnett said. The three consortium members hold equity in Frontier, as does Barnett personally, but he said the ownership percentages were being revisited following the tender.

Frontier also plans to submit a full proposal for a U.S. State Department grant. Barnett said a potential award could coincide with issuance of the prospecting license around the first quarter of 2027, but emphasized that any grant remains subject to review. He said the consortium is not reliant on the funding, which could accelerate work and support development of refining capability.

ReElement’s separation technology is intended to be evaluated alongside other refining options. Barnett said the goal is to identify a feasible technology for producing individual high-purity oxides in Kenya rather than exporting a mixed product.

The consortium has not yet sampled Mrima Hill material because bidders did not have access to the site during the tender, he said. Processing methods and recoveries will need to be tested before the refining approach is determined.

Licensing and Local Considerations

Barnett said a mining license application would require an environmental permit, a community development agreement and feasibility results demonstrating an executable project. Asked about Mrima Hill’s national monument status and cultural significance, he said the consortium would work with local communities and the Kenya Forest Service while respecting environmental and biodiversity sensitivities.

During the webcast question period, Bunker Hill CEO Samuel Ash asked about RareX’s stated intention to challenge the procurement process. Barnett said Frontier respected bidders’ ability to use the Kenyan government’s complaint mechanism but could not control what RareX might do.

Barnett also said no substantive project-financing discussions had taken place beyond high-level interest from the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation and potential involvement from other agencies. Offtake discussions, he said, would become more substantive once studies establish the potential products, scale and purity.

About American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC)

American Resources Corporation is a U.S. natural resources and critical materials company. Its businesses focus on metallurgical carbon used in steelmaking and on processing rare earth elements and other critical minerals. Through its American Carbon operations, the company has developed and operated metallurgical coal properties in the Central Appalachian region. Its ReElement Technologies business is developing a chromatography-based platform to separate and refine rare earth elements and other materials from mined and recycled sources.

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