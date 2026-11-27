Aurubis ETR: NDA expects the technical ramp-up of its Richmond recycling facility in the United States to be completed in the second half of calendar 2028 after identifying cracks in furnace components during commissioning.

Chief Executive Toralf Haag told analysts and investors that the company will modify the suspension systems on all four of the facility’s top-blown rotary converters, or TBRCs, in a process expected to take approximately six months. The first modified furnace is expected back on site before Christmas 2026.

Haag said the latest delay adds about six months to an earlier six-month setback, putting the ramp-up of both Richmond modules roughly one year behind the schedule communicated at the company’s Capital Market Day.

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Furnace modifications and production

Chief Operating Officer Tim Kurth said examinations found cracks in some suspension shafts connecting the furnaces to supporting rings that allow the vessels to rotate and tilt. The cracks appeared in an area exposed to high mechanical loads.

Kurth said the problem was a mechanical equipment malfunction, rather than an issue caused by the operating environment or the material being processed. Aurubis is working with the furnace supplier and a certified U.S. provider on the modifications.

The company’s rough plan is to have one furnace at the repair shop, another in transit and two operating at any given time, Kurth said. He said the net run rate remained in line with the ramp-up plan, apart from the time needed to send the furnaces for modification, but declined to quantify current utilization or tonnage.

Haag said Richmond would temporarily process lower volumes of recycling material than originally anticipated. Aurubis will continue sourcing material for its international smelter network, he said.

Earnings outlook

Chief Financial Officer Steffen Hoffmann said Aurubis now expects operating earnings before taxes of €430 million to €530 million for fiscal 2026/2027, below current market expectations. The guidance reflects the revised Richmond ramp-up as well as significantly more muted treatment and refining charges than in the prior year, he said.

Preliminary operating earnings before taxes for fiscal 2025/2026 were €516 million, up approximately 45% from €355 million a year earlier. Aurubis plans to provide further details on December 2, Hoffmann said.

Richmond’s fiscal 2025/2026 contribution to earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization was a negative “medium to high double-digit million euro figure,” Hoffmann said. He expects a similar result for the current fiscal year. For fiscal 2027/2028, he said it was too early to determine whether the site would remain EBITDA-negative or reach break-even.

Hoffmann said the company’s medium-term expectation for Richmond remains unchanged: a triple-digit million-euro EBITDA contribution after a successful ramp-up. He did not specify where within the previously discussed range the contribution might fall.

Costs and cash flow

As of the call, Aurubis expected modification costs to be treated as operating expenses rather than capital expenditure, Hoffmann said. He also said the earnings impact did not change the company’s view of free cash flow for the current fiscal year, citing offsetting cash-tax effects. More detailed guidance is due on December 2.

Asked whether the equipment supplier might cover modification costs, Haag said the company was still investigating and that its immediate priority was restoring the ramp-up. He declined to discuss confidential contract terms.

Haag said Aurubis remains committed to the North American recycling market. Reflecting on the project, he said the company might have benefited from more employee training and equipment testing before installation, while noting that such steps were easier to identify in hindsight.

About Aurubis (ETR:NDA)

Aurubis AG processes metal concentrates and recycling materials in Germany. The company processes scrap metals, organic and inorganic metalbearing recycling raw materials, and industrial residues. It also offers wire rods and specialty wires, shapes, bars and profiles, industrial rolled products, and architectural rolled products. In addition, the company produces gold, silver, tin, lead, lead-bismuth alloy, lead-antimony litharge, tellurium metals, and tellurium dioxide. Further, the company engages in the recycling of copper, copper scrap, alloy scrap and other recycling materials, precious metals, and other non-ferrous metals.

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