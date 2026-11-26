Basf ETR: BAS outlined plans to prepare its Agricultural Solutions business for a potential initial public offering, presenting a €15 billion product pipeline and pledging to offset the additional costs of operating as a standalone company.

At a Capital Markets Day presentation, executives said the agricultural business generated €9.6 billion in sales and €2.1 billion in EBITDA before special items, with a 21.7% margin. They described the figures as reflecting the business under BASF’s current ownership, rather than the standalone financials that would accompany a potential listing.

Sascha Bibert, the Agricultural Solutions finance chief, said the company would provide a profit forecast and medium-term guidance later. “We are not giving you a new forecast. We are not updating existing forecasts,” he said.

Get Basf alerts: Sign Up

Pipeline and growth plans

Livio Tedeschi, head of Agricultural Solutions, said the business has grown faster than its competitors over the past five years. He cited sales growth of 4.6%, compared with 2.9% for relevant competitors and 4% for the market.

The business expects 25 innovation launches over the next 15 years, alongside hundreds of product lifecycle management projects. Melanie Bausen-Wiens, management board member for technology, said the pipeline has €15 billion in gross peak sales potential, including more than €8.5 billion in incremental potential. The figures represent estimated peak sales, not a forecast of annual revenue.

The projected pipeline consists of €8.5 billion in crop protection products and €6.5 billion in seed solutions. Bausen-Wiens said seven innovations across the two businesses each have potential peak sales above €500 million.

Among the products executives highlighted was Nemasphere, a soybean trait intended to protect against nematodes. Bausen-Wiens said the business plans to launch it in the United States and Brazil from 2028 and estimates peak sales above €300 million. BASF also plans to launch the Pavecto fungicide in Brazil in 2028, with estimated peak sales above €500 million.

In response to an analyst’s question, Bausen-Wiens said the peak sales figure for Pavecto represented BASF’s share rather than the combined potential of its collaboration with Sumitomo.

Seeds, crop protection and digital services

Executives said the business seeks to sell farmers integrated packages of seeds, crop protection products and digital services. Chief Commercial Officer Maximilian Becker said crop protection accounted for 73% of 2025 net sales, while seed solutions generated €2.6 billion.

Becker said the company generated more than €800 million in 2025 sales from canola products in Canada. Farmers buying the full package spent nine times as much as crop protection-only customers, he said, and customer retention for the integrated canola offering exceeded 90% over the past three years.

Tedeschi said two-thirds of the crop protection portfolio is patent-protected. Bausen-Wiens said new launches are expected to offset products losing patent protection and increase the protected share by at least five percentage points into the 2030s.

Standalone costs and investor questions

Bibert said standalone financials would show higher costs and, all else equal, lower EBITDA than the figures presented under BASF ownership. Management’s ambition is to more than offset those recurring costs through efficiency measures, including organizational changes and a redesigned IT function. He did not provide an estimate of the additional costs.

The business has already removed two management layers, Becker said. Bibert added that debt would initially be provided by BASF and refinanced sometime after a potential IPO.

During the question-and-answer session, an analyst asked why the business had not appeared to be on track to meet a previously presented target for a 40% increase in profits. Tedeschi did not give a direct reconciliation with the target, but cited work on pricing, production costs and organizational efficiency. He said the company would provide financial guidance at a later date.

BASF Chief Executive Markus Kamieth said 2027 would be an important year for the group and its agricultural business, while emphasizing that more work remained to be done.

About Basf (ETR:BAS)

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems comprising isocyanates, polyamides, and inorganic basic products, as well as specialties for plastics and plastics processing industries.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Basf, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Basf wasn't on the list.

While Basf currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

10 Best Stocks to Own in Fall 2026 AI spending is reshaping the market, and the opportunity extends far beyond the biggest chipmakers. Discover 10 stocks set to benefit from powerful trends in AI infrastructure, cloud computing, energy, capital returns, and consumer growth this fall. Get This Free Report