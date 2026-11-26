Basf ETR: BAS plans to cut its core businesses’ cash fixed costs by 20% after inflation by 2029, as the chemicals group restructures its operations and prepares its Agricultural Solutions business for a potential initial public offering.

Chairman Markus Kamieth told investors at the company’s 2026 Capital Markets Day that the CoreShift program will overhaul operations across eight core divisions. The target uses 2024 as its base year and includes some existing savings initiatives, as well as new cross-divisional projects.

Chief Financial Officer Dirk Elvermann said the total savings ambition is significantly higher than the €2.3 billion in gross savings expected from an earlier program due to be completed by the end of 2026. He declined to provide a precise euro figure for CoreShift, saying it was too early to publish one.

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Cost Cuts and Core Strategy

Kamieth said Basf had eliminated 9,200 positions since 2024, excluding divestitures, and more than 20% of its senior executive positions. He said much of the planned CoreShift savings would come from personnel costs, resulting in significant one-time expenses.

The program includes efforts to standardize operations across Basf’s major integrated sites and use technology, including artificial intelligence, to streamline functions. Asked about proposed research and development savings, Kamieth said the company would consolidate infrastructure and discontinue some programs while maintaining its focus on innovation.

Kamieth also rejected the idea of splitting the core into separate commodity and specialty businesses, arguing that their combined value chains are more valuable together. He said the core generates about €40 billion in sales, including more than €20 billion from downstream specialties.

Agricultural Solutions IPO and Portfolio Changes

Basf’s preferred plan is to list Agricultural Solutions in Frankfurt as early as 2027. Elvermann said the business must be ready for an IPO by the middle of that year, though the timing of any listing would depend on market conditions.

He said Basf’s shareholder distribution commitments through the end of 2028 are not conditional on the IPO. The company intends to retain its single-A credit rating and expects Agricultural Solutions to be investment grade, able to fund its own research and pay an attractive dividend, he said.

Basf has also reduced its stake in Harbour Energy, generating about €1.4 billion in cash proceeds since March 2025, according to Kamieth. He said the remaining 15% holding was worth roughly €700 million and would eventually be sold, with timing dependent on value. Elvermann said Basf was not currently selling because Harbour’s share price had fallen.

Kamieth said the sale of a majority stake in the coatings business to Carlyle generated approximately €5.8 billion in cash proceeds. Basf retains a 40% stake in the business, now called Surventis.

Cash Flow Remains a Challenge

Elvermann said year-to-date earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, or EBITDA, before special items were roughly €900 million higher than in the same period a year earlier. He expressed confidence that Basf would meet its upgraded full-year earnings guidance.

Free cash flow was a more challenging target, he said. Higher feedstock costs and volumes had tied up €1.5 billion more cash in working capital year to date than in the prior year, while transformation costs were expected to total about €800 million in 2026. Similar or somewhat higher transformation costs could occur the following year, he said.

Elvermann said the company expects net indebtedness to fall to €15 billion or less by year-end and reiterated its commitment to €12 billion in shareholder distributions over the four-year period ending in 2028. He also said Basf’s cash flow target for that period was stretched compared with its earnings target.

About Basf (ETR:BAS)

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems comprising isocyanates, polyamides, and inorganic basic products, as well as specialties for plastics and plastics processing industries.

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