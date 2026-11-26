Biomea Fusion NASDAQ: BMEA is pursuing a series of midstage studies of menin inhibition in diabetes and obesity, with an initial diabetes data readout expected at the end of the first quarter, Co-Founder, President and Chief Operating Officer Ramses Erdtmann said at the Jefferies 2026 Global Healthcare Conference in London.

The company is studying whether inhibiting menin can restore or improve the function of insulin-producing beta cells. Erdtmann said Biomea’s goal in two Phase II diabetes studies is to help patients whose existing treatments are no longer adequately controlling blood sugar, potentially delaying their need for insulin.

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The approach remains investigational. Erdtmann said the company must establish the durability of any benefit, the safety of repeat dosing and whether its proposed patient populations and trial designs will be acceptable for later-stage development.

Targeting patients after other therapies fail

Erdtmann said preclinical work pointed to three potential effects of menin inhibition: restoring beta cells, preventing further cell loss and improving the function of existing cells. He said the company subsequently studied the mechanisms in human cells and conducted an initial clinical study in a broad patient population.

Biomea is now running two Phase II studies, COVALENT-211 and COVALENT-212, in patients it has identified as potential responders. One focuses on insulin-deficient patients; the other enrolls patients whose blood sugar remains high while taking a GLP-1 therapy and who are typically overweight or obese.

For one study, Erdtmann described criteria including an A1C above 7.5%, a body mass index below 32 and failure of one to three prior therapies. A1C is a measure of blood sugar control. He said feedback from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration encouraged the company to use criteria consistent with regular diabetes studies and identifiable in routine practice.

Asked whether those criteria would be accepted for a registrational Phase III trial, Erdtmann said the company hoped so but did not yet know. Biomea’s goal is to conduct separate Phase III studies for the insulin-deficient and GLP-1-treated populations, he said.

Data and regulatory plans

The two Phase II studies use 12 weeks of treatment followed by assessments of blood sugar control. Erdtmann said the first readout is expected at 26 weeks, at the end of the first quarter, with a secondary endpoint at 52 weeks.

He cited a 0.5-percentage-point reduction in A1C after one year as a benchmark based on approvals of some chronic diabetes medicines, while saying Biomea hopes to show a larger effect. He said the company intends to approach the FDA after the 26-week data to begin discussing Phase III, while continuing to collect the one-year results.

Erdtmann said Biomea has dosed more than 350 patients and that the safety profile seen in its initial broad study largely mirrored placebo. He said the company would need to demonstrate continued benefit and address the safety and timing of any repeat treatment. The duration of effect and whether patients might need to be redosed remain unknown.

Biomea has not yet held discussions with payers, Erdtmann said. He described duration of response, safety and whether patients need additional medication as factors that could be relevant to reimbursement.

Type 1 diabetes and obesity programs

Biomea also hopes to begin a Phase II study in type 1 diabetes in the first quarter, targeting patients who retain some beta-cell function, Erdtmann said. The company is in the final stages of preparing protocols, he added.

In a limited number of patients from an earlier study, the company did not see an increase in certain inflammatory markers during 12 weeks of dosing, Erdtmann said. More patients are needed to determine whether the immune system attacks restored cells and how long any benefit lasts. He described plans to compare six- and 12-month treatment durations and monitor measures including C-peptide, A1C and insulin use.

Biomea is also conducting a Phase II obesity study. Erdtmann said the rationale includes observations that menin inhibition can increase the body’s own GLP-1 and increase GLP-1 receptors on beta cells. He said the company is testing whether the mechanism can contribute to additional weight loss.

About Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA)

Biomea Fusion, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing small-molecule medicines for cancer and metabolic diseases. Its research uses a platform designed to create covalent inhibitors, which bind to specific protein targets. The company's lead drug candidate, icovamenib (BMF-219), is an oral menin inhibitor being studied for potential use in conditions including certain blood cancers and type 2 diabetes. Biomea Fusion is based in Redwood City, California, and was founded in 2017.

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