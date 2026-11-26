Canadian Apartment Properties REIT TSE: CAR.UN outlined a five-year growth plan at its 2026 Investor Day, targeting an average annual total return of 10% while it sells non-core properties, repurchases units and invests in its existing apartments.

President and CEO Brad Cutsey said CAPREIT’s units trade below the value of its underlying real estate, limiting its ability to finance external growth. The REIT plans to concentrate on leasing, resident retention and operating efficiency before pursuing more acquisitions as its cost of capital improves.

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“Prove the core, improve the cost of capital, then grow accretively,” Cutsey said, summarizing the strategy. He said 2027 would be an implementation year and that benefits would become more visible from 2028 onward, with growth weighted toward the later years of the plan.

Long-term targets and 2027 outlook

CAPREIT is targeting annual compound growth in funds from operations, or FFO, per unit of approximately 4% to 6% from 2028 through 2032. Its total return illustration combines a distribution yield of 4% to 5% with that FFO growth, producing a range of 8% to 11% around the 10% target.

Management emphasized that the targets are goals and illustrations, not forecasts or guaranteed returns. The plan does not assume a broad recovery in rental growth to pre-COVID levels, which executives described as a potential source of additional upside.

For 2027, Chief Financial Officer Stephen Co said CAPREIT expects same-property net operating income growth of 0.5% to 2.5%, excluding acquisitions and dispositions. The outlook assumes limited further market weakening and stabilizing market rents across major regions.

New supply and slower population growth are keeping vacancy and leasing incentives elevated, while approximately 10% of leases are currently 5% or more above market rents, Co said. He also expects property taxes and insurance costs to rise faster than inflation.

Sales, buybacks and property investments

CAPREIT is targeting C$400 million in non-core property dispositions in 2027. Senior Vice President of Asset Management Jenny Chou said proceeds could be used to repay debt, repurchase units and invest in properties the REIT intends to retain.

Chou said CAPREIT had invested C$101 million in unit repurchases so far this year at an average price of C$34.83, compared with diluted net asset value of C$52.94 per unit as of September 30. Buybacks are expected to be the main source of FFO-per-unit accretion in 2027.

The REIT also plans selective investments in existing communities. Chou described an initial repositioning pipeline of approximately 2,500 suites and two planned Mississauga townhome projects that would add about 150 suites. Construction on the townhomes is planned to begin in 2027, with completion expected in 2028, subject to approvals.

Across the longer term, management estimates its capital plan could contribute a net C$0.17 to annual FFO per unit by 2032 after financing costs. Operating initiatives are expected to add a further C$0.09 per unit annually by that year. Those estimates form part of the strategic plan, not a guarantee of results.

Operations and financial capacity

Chief Operating Officer James Lawrence said CAPREIT plans to standardize processes, create dedicated leasing roles and centralize some administrative work. The REIT is also adopting Yardi to bring property and financial systems onto one platform. Co said the system is targeted to come online in late 2027, while noting that implementation could face unforeseen risks.

CAPREIT aims to reduce net debt to adjusted EBITDA fair value below nine times by 2032 and to fund operating capital expenditures and distributions entirely from internally generated cash by then. The cash-flow objective excludes repositioning and other growth investments.

Co said higher borrowing costs will remain an earnings headwind in 2027. Mortgages maturing in 2026 had an effective rate of approximately 3%, compared with a stated rate of roughly 4.5% on a new 10-year CMHC financing at the time of the presentation.

Longer term, CAPREIT sees the Prairies as a priority for acquisitions. Cutsey said increasing the region’s share of the portfolio from about 5% to roughly 10% by 2032 was realistic, depending on the REIT’s cost of capital. He said CAPREIT would favor newer buildings there but would also consider well-located older properties.

About Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN)

CAPREIT is Canada's largest publicly traded provider of quality rental housing. As at June 30, 2026, CAPREIT owns approximately 45,400 residential apartment suites and townhomes (excluding approximately 100 suites classified as assets held for sale), that are well-located across Canada and, to a lesser extent, the Netherlands, with a total fair value of approximately $14.4 billion (excluding approximately $21.6 million of assets held for sale). For more information about CAPREIT, its business and its investment highlights, please visit our website at www.capreit.ca and our public disclosures which can be found under our profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

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