Cogeco Communications TSE: CCA is focused on reducing debt and improving its U.S. operations while remaining open to opportunities to unlock shareholder value, Chief Financial Officer Patrice Ouimet said at an industry event.

Asked whether Cogeco could play a role if regulators require remedies related to Quebecor’s bid to acquire Telus, Ouimet said it was unclear whether a transaction would occur or who might be involved. Cogeco is monitoring the situation and would consider opportunities that could create shareholder value, he said.

Ouimet also acknowledged that declining U.S. performance is weighing on consolidated results and the company’s stock price. “We are not married to the status quo,” he said, adding that Cogeco would remain open to different ways of unlocking value.

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Canadian growth and wireless expansion

Ouimet said recent Canadian customer growth has come primarily from the regular business rather than network expansions. Cogeco’s digital brand, oxio, has been growing both inside and outside the company’s network footprint, he said.

In Quebec, the company continues to add customers in areas covered by a subsidized rural expansion program, although at a slower pace as penetration has risen slightly above initial expectations. In Ontario, Cogeco has completed more than half of the premises in a similar program. Permitting has delayed construction, but costs remain in line with the original plan, Ouimet said.

Cogeco’s Canadian wireless service, launched more than a year ago, has exceeded internal targets, according to the CFO. The service is sold only to Cogeco internet customers and emphasizes smaller data packages. The company does not disclose wireless subscriber numbers separately, and Ouimet described the base as still small.

He cited bundling rates of approximately 15% to 20% at larger U.S. peers as a possible long-term benchmark, while cautioning that reaching such levels would take time.

Canadian promotional activity has been more stable over the past year, Ouimet said. Revenue per primary service unit rose 1.3% in the last fiscal year, and he said another increase was possible if current conditions continue, though not necessarily an acceleration in growth.

U.S. competition and cost reductions

Cogeco’s U.S. customer losses in its most recently reported fourth quarter were higher than a year earlier, and Ouimet said the first quarter would remain challenging. The company expects a competitive year but is using wireless bundles, its newer welo internet brand and data analytics to support customer acquisition and retention.

Welo, which offers a lifetime guaranteed price, recently expanded from one state to five, though its customer base remains small, Ouimet said. He also pointed to a DIRECTV deal that gives customers another video option without Cogeco handling the associated content costs.

Ouimet said fixed wireless access is still growing but that subscriber additions have slowed. It is no longer the leading destination for Cogeco customers leaving for competitive reasons, he said. Fiber construction by telecommunications companies continues, while overbuilding by smaller providers has slowed somewhat. Satellite has not been a major factor so far, although it could gain share over time, he added.

On efficiency, Ouimet said Cogeco was slightly ahead of its target after the second year of a three-year transformation program. Chatbots now handle about half of chat interactions, while the company is introducing artificial intelligence tools to help identify network problems and customers at risk of leaving.

Debt, buybacks and spectrum

Cogeco’s debt-to-EBITDA ratio was 3.1 times in the fourth quarter, close to its target of roughly 3 times, Ouimet said. He expects the company to reach that target by the end of the fiscal year and said it could eventually adopt a somewhat lower target as competition intensifies.

The company increased its dividend by 2% in the fourth quarter. Although it would like to resume share buybacks in the future, Ouimet said they are not necessarily a short-term priority.

Cogeco’s spectrum is carried on its balance sheet at about CAD 600 million and is worth more than that, in Ouimet’s assessment. He said the company could use some spectrum to carry mobile data, incorporate some into a longer-term commercial mobile network agreement, monetize portions or sublease it. Cogeco is deploying some capital for spectrum-related obligations, he said.

About Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA)

Cogeco Communications Inc. is a leading telecommunications provider committed to bringing people together through powerful communications and entertainment experiences. We provide world-class Internet, wireless, video and wireline phone services to 1.6 million residential and business subscribers in Canada and thirteen states in the United States. Our services are marketed under the Cogeco and oxio brands in Canada, and under the Breezeline brand in the U.S. We take pride in our strong presence in the communities we serve and in our commitment to a sustainable future.

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