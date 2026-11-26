Cogent Biosciences NASDAQ: COGT said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved EKITNA for patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors, or GIST, who have previously received imatinib. The company plans to launch the drug in combination with sunitinib, the existing standard treatment after imatinib.

President and CEO Andrew Robbins said the approval came ahead of the FDA’s target decision date and marks the first new product approved for this patient population in more than 20 years. EKITNA is Cogent’s first medicine to reach the market.

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Trial results and safety

The approval was based on the Phase 3 PEAK trial, which compared EKITNA plus sunitinib with sunitinib alone in second-line GIST. Chief Medical Officer Jessica Sachs said median progression-free survival was 16.5 months with the combination, compared with 9.2 months for sunitinib alone. The trial’s hazard ratio of 0.5 represented a 50% reduction in the risk of disease progression or death.

The objective response rate was 45.6% for the combination and 25.8% for sunitinib alone, Sachs said. She also reported that median progression-free survival through the next line of therapy, a measure known as PFS2, had not been reached for the combination at the primary analysis, versus 21 months for sunitinib alone.

EKITNA’s prescribing information includes a boxed warning for hepatotoxicity. Sachs said hepatic adverse events in the trial primarily involved elevations in liver enzymes, generally appeared in the first several treatment cycles and resolved. Robbins said those events led to treatment discontinuation in 1% of patients.

Robbins said EKITNA’s liver-monitoring language is identical to that for sunitinib, which also carries a boxed warning for hepatotoxicity. He said the company does not expect the addition of EKITNA to change physicians’ existing monitoring workflow. Cogent has no post-marketing commitment specific to liver safety or monitoring, although it will conduct pharmacokinetic studies, he said.

Pricing and launch plans

Robbins said Cogent will set EKITNA’s wholesale acquisition cost at just over $49,000 per month. The company did not provide formal sales guidance, but he said it expects uptake to be faster than that of QINLOCK, a fourth-line GIST treatment, given EKITNA’s earlier treatment setting and broader eligible population.

Chief Commercial Officer Cole Pinnow said commercial product was in the distribution center receiving final labeling and that Cogent expected its first sale shortly. The company has established a patient-support program, Cogent Connect, to help patients and physicians with access, reimbursement, financial assistance and other services for EKITNA and sunitinib.

Robbins said early gross-to-net pricing adjustments would likely reflect the mix of Medicare patients and free-drug or quick-start programs. Cogent plans to focus on new and total prescriptions in its first few quarterly launch updates, with net revenue becoming a more prominent measure later. Patients receiving the combination through the expanded-access program are expected to transition to commercial supply over approximately one quarter, he said.

Market opportunity and future studies

Cogent estimates that about 3,000 U.S. GIST patients annually develop resistance or intolerance to imatinib. Robbins said the company sees an opportunity among those patients as well as some who have already progressed to later lines of treatment. He estimated the U.S. market at $2.5 billion.

Cogent also is considering a larger study of the EKITNA combination as an initial GIST treatment. Robbins said the company is not yet ready to announce a formal plan for a registration program, which he acknowledged would require a significant number of patients and take a relatively long time.

About Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT)

Cogent Biosciences is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing precision medicines for diseases driven by specific genetic mutations. Its research focuses on targeted therapies intended to address the underlying causes of these conditions. The company's lead investigational medicine, bezuclastinib, is a selective inhibitor of the KIT protein. Cogent has studied it in clinical programs for systemic mastocytosis and gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), conditions in which abnormal KIT signaling can play a role.

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