Commerzbank ETR: CBK expects net income of about €3.5 billion for 2026, up from its previous guidance of at least €3.4 billion, as lower costs and tax benefits improve its outlook, CEO Bettina Orlopp said.

Orlopp said the bank’s top line remained stable and reiterated its €13.2 billion revenue outlook. She also said Commerzbank was maintaining its €850 million risk-result assumption, although the quarter had been quiet so far.

Some restructuring costs included in the 2026 guidance could instead be booked the following year, depending on negotiations with the works council, she said. If that happens, the 2026 result would be higher.

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The bank’s common equity Tier 1 ratio stood at 14.2% and could rise further by year-end, Orlopp said. She attributed part of the improved cost outlook to decisions not to make some planned hires outside Germany, as productivity gains from artificial intelligence begin to take hold.

UniCredit relationship and minority shareholders

Orlopp said interaction with UniCredit had increased since completion of its takeover offer. Finance and risk teams at the two banks are working together daily to prepare for Commerzbank’s consolidation into the UniCredit group, while executives are also discussing timing and other issues.

She welcomed commitments in a UniCredit letter concerning Frankfurt, Commerzbank’s public listing, staff rights and the business model serving Germany’s Mittelstand companies. But she said those commitments did not necessarily align with other messages about extensive restructuring of the international network and large restructuring costs.

“Our organization needs clarity and transparency,” Orlopp said, adding that Commerzbank was focused on preparing a dependency report.

During the initial phase of UniCredit’s control, Commerzbank would be consolidated but remain independent, Orlopp said. She said its management and supervisory boards must act in Commerzbank’s interests, and transactions that benefit the wider group but disadvantage Commerzbank would require the disadvantage to be identified and compensated.

Orlopp said any new strategy should be assessed against Commerzbank’s existing plan, including from a net present value perspective. That plan targets annual revenue growth of 6%, a 21% return on equity and a 41% cost-to-income ratio by 2030.

Capital returns and customer retention

Commerzbank’s capital return policy remains intact, Orlopp said. The policy calls for returning 100% of earnings to shareholders while the bank has surplus capital, she said, noting that its capital ratio was well above its 13.5% target.

Management expects to decide in the coming weeks how to return the remaining roughly €2 billion to €2.1 billion, she said. The bank also expects net income to increase each year, although restructuring costs associated with its Momentum program are due to be booked next year.

On the risk of losing customers during the UniCredit transition, Orlopp said Commerzbank had so far been successful in retaining them. Future revenue losses would depend on factors including the business model, retention of relationship managers and access to the international network, she said.

Some corporate and financial-institution customers that do business with both banks may reassess their relationships because of diversification needs or risk limits, she added.

Deposit competition and loan growth

Orlopp said German deposit competition was not easing and the bank was preparing for it to remain intense in 2027. Commerzbank is using offers across its main brand and comdirect to encourage customers to keep deposits with the bank, she said.

The CEO said she was comfortable with the bank’s €8.5 billion net interest income target for 2026 and with the interviewer’s cited 2027 consensus estimate of €9.2 billion. She pointed to support from the bank’s replication portfolio, expected interest-rate increases, mBank and anticipated loan and deposit growth in Germany, while noting that a higher deposit beta would reduce net interest income.

Asked about corporate loan growth of 14% year over year, Orlopp cautioned that much of it reflected international expansion by companies from Germany, Switzerland and Austria rather than investment within Germany. She said the first two quarters of 2027 would be important for assessing whether domestic investment was picking up.

Costs and technology

Commerzbank’s plans include nearly 7,000 full-time-equivalent reductions, Orlopp said. The bank is reviewing potential efficiency gains from AI each quarter; in complaint management, it has identified a 60% savings potential, although she described that as a relatively small operation.

The bank’s strategy combines revenue growth with nearly stable costs overall, she said. Excluding mBank, the cost base is expected to decline despite inflation, salary increases and technology spending. Orlopp also identified potential savings from UniCredit’s purchasing scale and opportunities to avoid duplicate investments, including in cybersecurity.

About Commerzbank (ETR:CBK)

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market products and services to private and small business customers, corporate, financial service providers, and institutional clients in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers saving, checking, business, and current accounts; term deposits; pension; credit and debit cards; payment solutions; overdraft services; various loans; and insurance products.

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