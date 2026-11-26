DiaMedica Therapeutics NASDAQ: DMAC presented preliminary results from an investigator-sponsored study of its experimental drug DM199 in severe fetal growth restriction, with researchers reporting longer-than-expected pregnancies in some participants and no serious adverse events in the first two dose cohorts.

The findings are exploratory and based on a small number of cases, said Cathy Cluver, professor of obstetrics at Stellenbosch University and the study’s lead investigator. Researchers compared pregnancy duration with expected outcomes from a Canadian reference dataset, rather than reporting a direct comparison with a control group in the trial. Data collection and validation are not complete.

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Fetal growth restriction occurs most commonly when the placenta cannot provide enough oxygen and nutrients for a fetus to reach its growth potential, said Sue Walker, professor of maternal-fetal medicine at the University of Melbourne. Severe cases before 32 weeks pose a difficult choice between early delivery and the risks of continuing a pregnancy as fetal health deteriorates, she said.

Early results and study design

The study at Tygerberg Hospital in Cape Town, South Africa, plans to enroll 30 women whose pregnancies are under 33 weeks and whose fetuses have an estimated weight below the third percentile, along with abnormal blood-flow measurements. Its main goals are to assess safety and identify an optimal dose.

Participants receive injections every three days until delivery. The trial is evaluating doses of 5, 10 and 15 micrograms per kilogram in groups of six, followed by 12 additional participants at a selected dose.

Cluver presented preliminary results from the first two dose cohorts. Two participants withdrew for personal reasons, and another was excluded after enrollment because a subsequent ultrasound found that the estimated fetal weight was below the hospital’s viability cutoff. Two replacements had been recruited, but their complete data were not included in the presentation.

Cluver highlighted three cases in which pregnancies continued for 22, 31 and 39 days after enrollment. Based on their initial umbilical artery blood-flow measurements, the Canadian reference data suggested expected median intervals to delivery of four, four and three days, respectively. Other participants delivered closer to their expected intervals.

“It’s important to note that this is exploratory data from only a few cases,” Cluver said. Walker added that the range of outcomes in the reference study was wide and that other factors, including coexisting preeclampsia, can affect the time to delivery.

Cluver said researchers observed no serious adverse events in the preliminary data. Mild events included an injection-site reaction and fatigue, while blood pressure remained stable. She also said blood-flow measurements appeared to stabilize and that fetuses with longer pregnancy prolongation likely gained weight, although ultrasound estimates and birth weights are difficult to compare directly.

Mechanism and next steps

Stephen Tong, professor of obstetrics at the University of Melbourne, said DM199 is a modified version of tissue kallikrein-1, a naturally occurring protein. The drug generates bradykinin, which can activate pathways that relax blood vessels. Researchers believe it may improve blood supply to the placenta, though its effects in fetal growth restriction remain under investigation.

Tong said DM199 was undetectable in fetal blood samples collected during an earlier dose-escalation study in pregnant participants with preeclampsia. Cluver said some cord-blood samples have been collected in the fetal growth restriction study, but they have not yet been analyzed.

During the question-and-answer session, Tong said continuous forward blood flow returned in many cases that began with absent end-diastolic flow. He and Cluver cautioned that the number of participants was too small to determine why some pregnancies lasted longer than others.

DiaMedica CEO Rick Pauls said the company sees fetal growth restriction as a potential commercial opportunity because there are no approved therapies. The researchers said the remaining dose cohort and expanded group will help inform which dose to take into further studies.

About DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC)

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing treatments for serious diseases, with a focus on preeclampsia and neurological conditions. Its lead candidate, DM199 (rinvecalinase alfa), is a recombinant form of human tissue kallikrein-1, an enzyme involved in regulating blood flow. DiaMedica is investigating DM199 for acute ischemic stroke and preeclampsia; it remains an investigational drug and is not approved for commercial use. The company is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and conducts clinical development of its therapies.

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