Drax Group LON: DRX set out plans to expand its U.K. power-generation portfolio and target more than £1 billion in annual earnings by 2031, while reducing its reliance on biomass.

At a capital markets presentation, the company raised its 2029 ambition for earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization to £800 million-£900 million. It also outlined plans for a roughly 9-gigawatt portfolio by 2031, spanning biomass, solar and wind, and flexible generation.

The 2031 earnings ambition depends on additional investment and continued biomass operations. Drax said it does not yet have a contract for the power station’s operations beyond its current support agreement, which runs through 2031.

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Growth plans and shareholder returns

Drax expects capacity under management to rise from 4 GW in 2025 to 7.6 GW in 2029 through existing investment commitments. More than 80% of the planned 2031 portfolio is already operational or covered by commitments, the company said.

Chief Financial Officer Frank Lemmink said the 2029 earnings range includes the acquired BSIF portfolio and development spending. Drax’s earlier ambition was £650 million-£800 million before those items.

Lemmink said Drax expects average annual growth of more than 12% in EBITDA from 2027 to 2031, although growth would not be linear. Earnings per share are expected to grow significantly faster, while dividend per share growth is expected to exceed 10% a year on average.

The company expects to generate more than £3 billion in free cash flow between 2026 and 2031 and return about £800 million to shareholders over that period. Its separate commitment to return £1 billion between 2025 and 2031 remains unchanged, but will be met predominantly through dividends. A share buyback remains paused following the BSIF acquisition.

Drax raised its long-term net debt-to-EBITDA target to 2.5 times from 2 times. Lemmink said additional borrowing would be used only for growth investments that meet the company’s risk-adjusted return requirements.

Investment in solar and flexible power

Drax said it has committed roughly £1.5 billion to BSIF and existing battery investments and has approved a further £120 million for three solar projects in northern England. The projects represent about 130 megawatts and are expected to enter service in 2028 or 2029.

The company also sees opportunities to develop or acquire more solar, onshore wind and battery assets. It said its flexible-generation portfolio includes 900 MW of operational assets and 1.4 GW under construction, alongside services for third-party assets.

Lemmink said Drax expects annual cost savings of around £150 million by 2029, compared with a 2024 baseline. Those savings are already included in its earnings ambitions. The company also expects potential annual synergies of £10 million-£20 million over time from the BSIF acquisition.

Biomass and data center plans

Drax said its biomass power station and southern U.S. pellet supply chain are expected to generate combined EBITDA of £250 million-£350 million under a contract for difference running from 2027 to 2031, with potential for additional earnings. It has contracted an extra 2 terawatt-hours of generation for summer 2027 beyond the agreement, with the required biomass secured.

For 2031, Drax assumes biomass operations will continue at a similar level, but management acknowledged that no contract is in place for that period. The company said value could come from a government agreement, a data center or both.

Drax is working with Brookfield and its U.K. AI infrastructure platform Radiant on a proposed data center at the power station. The first phase would use approximately 100 MW of grid power and is targeting commercial operations in the first quarter of 2028. Later phases envisage more than 1 GW of data center capacity using existing power-station generation.

Brookfield estimates investment of about $2.5 billion for the first phase and more than $20 billion for the second and third phases. Drax said the current terms are non-binding, including a provisional valuation of land and grid access of about $1 million per megawatt. That valuation excludes potential revenue from power and other site services.

About Drax Group (LON:DRX)

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Pellet Production, Generation, and Customers. The Pellet Production segment produces and sells biomass pellets. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid. The Customers segment supplies electricity and gas to non-domestic customers. The company owns and operates Drax Power Station located in Selby, North Yorkshire; Cruachan Power Station, a pumped storage hydro station, with an installed capacity of 440 megawatts (MW) located in Argyll and Bute; and Lanark and Galloway hydro-electric power stations with an installed capacity of 126 MW located in southwest Scotland.

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