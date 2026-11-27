Erasca NASDAQ: ERAS reported early-stage clinical results for its experimental cancer drug ERAS-0015, including confirmed tumor responses in 44% of a group of previously treated pancreatic cancer patients and 60% of evaluable patients with a form of lung cancer at a 32 mg daily dose.

The company also accelerated its plan to begin a Phase 3 trial in previously untreated pancreatic cancer to the first half of 2027. The results came from the Phase 1 AURORAS-1 study, which had treated 148 patients, and were presented at the Triple Meeting, executives said during a virtual investor event.

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ERAS-0015 is an investigational pan-RAS molecular glue designed to inhibit RAS signaling. Chairman, CEO and Co-founder Jonathan Lim said the company views the drug as a potential standalone treatment and a component of combination therapies. The findings remain preliminary, and Erasca cautioned against drawing conclusions from comparisons with separate trials that were not conducted head-to-head.

Pancreatic and lung cancer results

Among 25 patients with previously treated KRAS G12X pancreatic cancer who received 32 mg of ERAS-0015 daily, the confirmed objective response rate was 44%, Lim said. The company said 84% of that group had received at least two prior lines of treatment, while 44% had a G12R mutation, which Lim described as less sensitive to pan-RAS inhibitors.

In a subset of 13 pancreatic cancer patients with G12D or G12V mutations, the confirmed response rate was 69%. All 11 pancreatic cancer patients at the 32 mg dose who had confirmed partial responses remained on treatment at the data cutoff, Lim said.

For evaluable patients with KRAS G12X lung cancer who received ERAS-0015 as a second- or third-line treatment after immunotherapy and platinum-based therapy, the confirmed response rate was 60% at 32 mg. Lim said all 10 patients at that dose who had partial responses or stable disease remained on treatment at the cutoff.

In biliary tract cancer, three of four patients treated at 32 mg had a confirmed response. Lim characterized the early signal as encouraging but noted the small dataset. The company plans to explore the indication further.

Safety and combination testing

Charlie Fuchs, Erasca’s president of research and development, said the drug was generally well tolerated in an expanded safety dataset of 122 patients receiving 16 mg, 24 mg or 32 mg. Treatment-related adverse events reported in at least 10% of those patients were rash, diarrhea, nausea and stomatitis, he said, adding that most events were low grade.

At 32 mg, the company reported dose interruptions in 13% of patients and dose reductions in 17%, with no treatment-related dose discontinuations. No dose-limiting toxicities were observed during monotherapy dose escalation, and a maximum tolerated dose was not identified, Lim said.

Erasca is also testing ERAS-0015 with other therapies. Fuchs said a combination with pancreatic cancer chemotherapy agents gemcitabine and ABRAXANE had cleared the dose-limiting toxicity observation period at 16 mg and was being tested at 24 mg. A combination with pembrolizumab cleared that period at doses through 32 mg without dose-limiting toxicities.

In colorectal cancer, two patients receiving ERAS-0015 at 24 mg with panitumumab had ongoing confirmed partial responses after their ERAS-0015 doses were reduced to 16 mg. Fuchs said the company is exploring alternative dosing approaches, including a higher initial ERAS-0015 dose followed by a lower maintenance dose.

Upcoming trials and ERAS-4001

In addition to the planned first-line pancreatic cancer Phase 3 trial, Erasca expects to start a potentially registration-enabling study of ERAS-0015 in previously treated non-small cell lung cancer in the first half of 2027. It plans to begin a Phase 3 study in first-line RAS-mutant non-small cell lung cancer between the second half of 2027 and the first half of 2028.

Lim said Erasca was not yet disclosing the pancreatic trial’s design. He also said Phase 1 progression-free survival data were not a prerequisite for starting the study.

Separately, CFO and Chief Business Officer David Chacko said Erasca’s Phase 1 BOREALIS-1 study of its pan-KRAS inhibitor ERAS-4001 had enrolled 36 patients as of Nov. 9. The drug showed preliminary monotherapy antitumor activity, he said, and the company plans to begin testing it with ERAS-0015 in 2027.

About Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS)

Erasca, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing medicines for cancer. Its research centers on the RAS/MAPK signaling pathway, which is involved in the growth of many tumors and can be difficult to target with existing therapies. The company's pipeline includes investigational drug candidates designed to inhibit RAS proteins and other targets in the pathway. Erasca evaluates these candidates for potential use across multiple cancer types; its medicines remain in development rather than being marketed as approved treatments.

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