Fate Therapeutics NASDAQ: FATE has started a potentially registrational trial of its off-the-shelf CAR T-cell therapy FT819 in lupus nephritis, President and CEO Bob Valamehr said during a company presentation outlining its autoimmune and oncology pipeline.

The single-arm RECLAIM-LN study is designed to enroll 53 patients and evaluate a single dose of FT819, with complete renal response at six months as its primary endpoint. Valamehr said the trial was developed in collaboration with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration under a regenerative medicine advanced therapy designation and inclusion in the CDRP program.

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Valamehr also discussed early findings from FT819 in other autoimmune conditions, a recruiting trial of FT839 and initial observations from FT836 in cancer. He said Fate is not currently pursuing in vivo engineering, an approach in which cells would be engineered inside the body.

FT819 Advances in Lupus Nephritis

FT819 targets CD19 and is designed to deplete B cells. Valamehr said more than 35 patients have been treated with the product and described its overall safety profile as favorable. He said about 17% experienced grade 1 or grade 2 cytokine release syndrome, while infection rates and cytopenia were low.

Valamehr said patients showed reductions in lupus disease activity scores and urine protein-to-creatinine ratios, a measure used to assess kidney involvement. He also described deep B-cell depletion in blood and tissues. Standard-of-care medication was discontinued five days before FT819 was introduced in the data he discussed, he said.

In a separate approach, FT819 was added to maintenance therapy without conditioning chemotherapy in three patients with extrarenal lupus. Valamehr said all three responded, with two reaching DORIS remission criteria and one reaching the lupus low disease activity state, or LLDAS. He also described a patient who received two doses and reached LLDAS by the second month.

In systemic sclerosis, Valamehr said every patient achieved an rCRISS score of at least 25 and that skin scores improved. He did not specify the number of patients in that group during the presentation.

Off-the-Shelf Manufacturing Strategy

Fate makes its CAR T products from induced pluripotent stem cells, or iPSCs. Valamehr said the company engineers and selects individual clones to create a uniform starting material, which can then support production of an inventory of cells.

He said Fate can currently manufacture a CAR T dose for about $3,000 and expects that cost to fall as volume increases. He described scalable manufacturing and outpatient administration as potential ways to make the treatment more accessible.

Valamehr contrasted the approach with in vivo engineering, saying the company prefers its defined manufacturing platform. “We think in vivo engineering is very complicated,” he said.

Additional Autoimmune and Oncology Programs

Fate is recruiting patients and activating sites for the COMPLETE trial of FT839, which targets CD19 and CD38. Valamehr said the product is intended to address activated immune cells beyond B cells and is being studied without conditioning chemotherapy. The company expects to provide an update early next year, he said.

For FT836, an oncology candidate being evaluated in the PANACEA trial, Valamehr described colorectal cancer cases in which target lesions decreased without conditioning chemotherapy. He said the product was detected in blood during the first two weeks and in a tumor at day 22.

Over the next 14 months, Valamehr said Fate plans to advance RECLAIM-LN, continue exploring FT819 in systemic sclerosis and extrarenal lupus, develop FT839 across autoimmune diseases, and progress its oncology programs.

About Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE)

Fate Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company based in San Diego, California. It develops cellular immunotherapies using induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs), which can be engineered and used to produce populations of therapeutic cells. The company's research focuses on off-the-shelf cell therapies, including natural killer (NK) cell and T-cell programs designed to target cancer. Its approach aims to create standardized therapies that do not require cells to be collected from each individual patient.

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