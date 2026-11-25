Forum Energy Technologies NYSE: FET outlined a plan to roughly double revenue by 2030 in a growing market, with international expansion and product innovation central to the oilfield equipment manufacturer’s strategy.

Speaking at the 18th Annual Investor Conference in Dallas, President and CEO Neal Lux said the company’s 2030 plan assumes organic growth, with acquisitions offering a potential additional source of expansion. Forum reported $791 million in revenue for 2025 and has a 2026 revenue guidance midpoint of $910 million, he said.

Under a scenario in which Forum’s industry does not grow, Lux said the company believes market-share gains could lift revenue to $1 billion by 2030. In a growth scenario, in which customers consume more products as oil supply rises, the company sees revenue reaching $1.6 billion.

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Lux said the growth scenario could also quadruple EBITDA and triple free cash flow from 2025 levels. The projections depend on Forum converting 25% to 35% of incremental revenue into EBITDA and 60% to 70% of incremental EBITDA into free cash flow, he said.

International expansion and new products

Forum generates about 55% of its revenue outside the United States, according to Lux. Its Artificial Lift and Downhole segment accounts for roughly 40% of sales, while Drilling and Completions represents about 60%.

Lux said Forum generates approximately $700,000 in annual revenue per rig in the United States, compared with just under $400,000 internationally. The company aims to expand overseas by selling products that have already gained traction in the U.S., including cased-hole wireline and tools that protect downhole pumps from sand.

Asked how large the international share of revenue could become in five years, Lux said he would not be surprised if it reached 75%, although the outcome would depend partly on U.S. activity.

The CEO also highlighted cooling systems originally developed for hydraulic fracturing equipment. Forum has adapted the technology for stationary power applications, including off-grid data centers, and received its first orders for that application in the prior quarter, he said.

Forum’s subsea product line represents approximately 10% to 15% of sales, Lux said. Its offerings include remotely operated vehicles and rescue submarines, including one being delivered to a Southeast Asian navy.

Capital returns and acquisitions

Lux said Forum had reduced its shares outstanding from 12.3 million to 11.4 million as of the end of the third quarter, a 7% decline since the end of 2024. The company has a $75 million share repurchase program and has spent approximately $40 million, he said.

Forum does not currently have a dividend plan, Lux said. He added that the company’s net debt-to-EBITDA ratio had fallen to 0.9 times from 3.9 times before the COVID-19 pandemic, and that management intends to remain cautious about using debt.

Lux said Forum recently completed a small acquisition adjacent to an existing downhole product line and sees other potential targets. The company looks for businesses with differentiated products, few competitors and strong financial metrics, he said.

Energy demand outlook

Forum’s growth outlook rests in part on Lux’s belief that global oil supply will need to increase to meet longer-term demand. Responding to an analyst’s question about challenges including electric vehicles and changing drilling technology, Lux said harder-to-produce oil can require greater use of the company’s products.

He also argued that rising economic activity in developing countries would support energy demand, including for uses such as petrochemicals and aviation.

About Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET)

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. NYSE: FET designs and manufactures equipment and technologies for the global oil and natural gas industry, as well as selected industrial markets. Its products support operations across the energy lifecycle, including drilling, well completion, subsea activity and production. The company's offerings include drilling and completions equipment, subsea products and systems, and equipment used in oilfield production. These products are designed for use in onshore and offshore environments and help customers conduct and support energy operations.

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