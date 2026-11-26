Grupo Supervielle NYSE: SUPV is targeting a return on equity of around 20% in real terms by 2031, as the Argentine financial services company seeks to expand lending, lower costs and deepen relationships with banking and investment customers.

Chairman and CEO Patricio Supervielle outlined the five-year ambition at an event at the New York Stock Exchange, marking the company’s 10th year as a public company. He acknowledged that Argentine assets, including banks, have faced a challenging environment and that shareholders have felt the impact.

The plan calls for a more balanced loan portfolio, with an approximately equal split between individuals and companies. At the end of the third quarter of 2026, individuals represented 34% of loans and companies 66%, he said. The company also aims for a net cost of risk of around 4.5%, a cost-to-assets ratio of around 5% and a cost-to-income ratio of around 40%.

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Asked about the path to the return target, CFO Mariano Biglia said improvement could be relatively linear but would likely pick up more in 2028, after election-related uncertainty in 2027. He identified efficiency, a lower cost of risk and loan growth as drivers. An analyst said the company had recently introduced recurring return-on-equity guidance of 5% to 6% for 2026.

Cost cuts and credit quality

Supervielle said the company reduced headcount by 17% during the year and closed 20 branches as customers increasingly moved to digital channels. Chief People Officer Cecilia López said the workforce reduction reflected an organizational redesign intended to shift capacity toward higher-value customer relationships.

Head of Credit Juliana Bolognesi said Supervielle’s nonperforming loan ratio was 5.4% in September, compared with 7.5% for Argentina’s financial system. She credited tighter underwriting and exposure controls, targeted credit-line adjustments, risk-based pricing and stronger collections.

Bolognesi said the company has focused individual lending on retirees and payroll customers, while using improved models to identify opportunities for growth. Supervielle is also working with Amazon Web Services on artificial intelligence tools for credit decisions. In response to an analyst’s question, she said the bank develops its credit models internally and uses the partnership for AI implementation.

AI had reduced commercial underwriting time by more than 90%, Bolognesi said, while emphasizing that people remain responsible for credit decisions.

Banking and brokerage expansion

Banco Supervielle CEO Paco Manriquez said the bank intends to grow through an ecosystem combining banking, investments, insurance and partnerships. The company launched a new app and SuperFamilia, a service that connects family members’ accounts, as well as PollenX, a banking-as-a-service platform for companies and fintechs.

Manriquez said the bank’s alliance is with Mercado Libre, not Mercado Pago, correcting an analyst’s characterization during the question-and-answer session. He said Mercado Pago could become a competitor if it becomes a bank in Argentina.

InvertirOnline CEO Diego Pizzulli said the digital brokerage had 2.5 million accounts, approximately 600,000 clients transacting over a three-month period and roughly $3.5 billion in assets under custody. Assets under custody rose 51% in U.S. dollars over the 12 months through September, he said.

By 2031, IOL is targeting 1.5 million active clients, $10 billion in assets under custody and $1.5 billion in asset management assets. Pizzulli said the strategy emphasizes deeper relationships and higher-value customers, alongside the brokerage’s self-directed offering.

Election uncertainty

Political analyst Alejandro Catterberg, director and founding partner of Poliarquía, described Argentina’s 2027 election as open after a decline in President Javier Milei’s support during the first half of 2026. He said public-opinion indicators had since stabilized and that Milei remained ahead in a potential second round, though by a narrower margin than earlier in the year.

Catterberg said political agreements and communication could be decisive, particularly whether the government pursues a broader coalition or a more confrontational strategy. Supervielle said the company’s experienced management team, lower cost base and focus on selected customers and industries would help it navigate election-related volatility.

About Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV)

Grupo Supervielle is an Argentina-based financial services holding company serving individuals, small and midsize businesses, and corporate clients. Its businesses provide banking and related services through a range of subsidiaries and brands. Its offerings include personal and commercial banking, deposits, loans, credit cards, payment services, consumer financing, insurance, investment brokerage, and asset management. Banco Supervielle is the group's principal banking operation, alongside businesses focused on financial and investment services.

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