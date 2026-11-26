iA Financial TSE: IAG plans to deploy CAD 2.6 billion in capital through a combination of acquisitions and share buybacks over time, while prioritizing growth alongside returns, a company representative said at an investor event.

The representative said a roughly even split between acquisitions and buybacks over the next five years would be realistic, based on how the company deployed capital over the previous five years. The representative cautioned that the timing and identity of any acquisition were uncertain.

Recent changes to the AMF CARLI capital guidelines put iA on a more level playing field with its peers, the representative said. The company has raised its 2028 core return on equity target to more than 18.5%, a target the event’s moderator said does not include the CAD 2.6 billion in excess deployable capital.

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Growth and return targets

The representative said iA could potentially exceed 20% ROE if it used all the capital for share buybacks, but emphasized that this was not the company’s strategy. The company would consider a strategic acquisition priced at a 15% ROE, the representative said, adding that the goal was to balance growth and returns rather than maximize ROE alone.

Wealth management has been a major contributor to improved returns, helped by financial markets and the RF acquisition, which the representative said was accretive in its first year rather than the second year as expected. Canadian insurance profitability has also improved, while the U.S. business is progressing but remains below the organization’s expected ROE, the representative said.

Canadian wealth management remains a leading area of acquisition interest, and iA is also paying close attention to the U.S. The representative said potential U.S. life insurance deals have proved more complicated than expected because many companies also own other businesses.

U.S. operations and distribution

The representative said the U.S. accounts for between 10% and 15% of iA’s business and expressed a desire to increase that share to about 20%. Rapid growth in Canada has made increasing the U.S. proportion more difficult, the representative said.

Addressing recent U.S. life insurance lapse experience, the representative attributed the issue to changes in the competitive environment and distribution behavior. The company has identified the problem and is addressing it, with the representative expecting a resolution to take a couple of quarters.

In U.S. warranty, iA is changing its sales team and building a sales pipeline after issues with past deals, the representative said. The company has no relationships with original equipment manufacturers in that market, though it sees opportunities to develop them over time. It has such relationships in Canada, where the representative said iA is the market leader.

In Canada, the company sees room to grow insurance and retirement-related business by expanding distribution. Its Career Network has more than 200 people in Ontario and is growing beyond Quebec, the representative said.

Technology and capital deployment

The representative said artificial intelligence is contributing to both expense management and revenue generation. iA has measured a 25% productivity increase among developers since introducing AI tools, and 90% of employees use such tools, the representative said. The company has more than 60 operational or revenue-generating use cases but did not provide a specific annual profit contribution.

Over the next year, the representative identified capital deployment, organic growth and execution of the company’s strategy as priorities. The representative also pointed to iA’s acquisition history, saying the company completed 70 acquisitions over 25 years and that more than 90% had been successful.

About iA Financial (TSE:IAG)

iA Financial Group is one of the largest insurance and wealth management groups in Canada, with operations in the United States. Founded in 1892, it is an important Canadian public company and is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IAG (common shares). To learn more about iA Financial Group, you can sign up for our newsletter on our website at ia.ca. iA Financial Group is a business name and trademark of iA Financial Corporation Inc.

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