Insulet NASDAQ: PODD plans to launch its next-generation Omnipod 6 insulin delivery system next year and follow it with a fully closed-loop system the year after, as the company seeks to expand use of automated insulin delivery among people with diabetes.

CEO Ashley McEvoy outlined the product timeline during a discussion with Jefferies analyst Matt Taylor. The company believes the later product will be the industry’s first fully closed-loop system, she said.

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McEvoy said Insulet is approaching its 11th consecutive year of revenue growth above 20% and intends to maintain its market position by converting people using multiple daily injections to automated insulin delivery, or AID. More than 34,000 prescribers now write prescriptions for Omnipod, an increase of over 20%, she said.

Product pipeline targets simpler treatment

Chief Research and Development Officer Divakar Ramakrishnan said Omnipod 6 is designed to reduce the effort required to manage insulin delivery. Early clinical data showed 76% time in range with 40% less bolusing, McEvoy said. Time in range measures how much time glucose levels remain within a target range.

Ramakrishnan said the device will also include an antenna intended to make positioning the pod relative to a continuous glucose monitor easier, as well as over-the-air updates. He said the update capability would reduce the need to manage separate pod inventories for different glucose monitors.

The planned fully closed-loop system is intended to require no settings or bolusing, with training completed in roughly 40 minutes by the person with diabetes, Ramakrishnan said. He described the product as a way to make insulin therapy easier for people with type 2 diabetes to use and for primary care physicians to prescribe.

Beyond those launches, Insulet is examining a next-generation platform with greater capacity and longer wear time, alongside a connected data ecosystem, Ramakrishnan said. McEvoy said the company’s Discover data platform had about 35,000 users and 5,000 clinicians two weeks before the discussion, with the numbers increasing weekly.

Type 2 retention and pharmacy access

McEvoy acknowledged U.S. execution challenges in retaining type 2 customers. She said the company addressed them in the third quarter by changing sales force incentives toward retention, adding clinical retention specialists and implementing a new customer data platform.

Insulet also changed its pod sampling program to include a prescription and health insurance, McEvoy said. Territories following the company’s sampling practices had strong retention results, she said, adding that the changes would take time to produce broader improvements.

On competition in the pharmacy channel, McEvoy said Insulet has benefited from its volume and has favored an open-choice market rather than exclusive arrangements. She said competitors entering the channel had been disciplined on pricing and that Insulet expects pricing to remain relatively consistent.

International growth and financial outlook

McEvoy said Insulet’s international business was on track to surpass $1 billion in revenue for the year after seven consecutive quarters of 30% growth. She expects growth to moderate against tougher comparisons but cited market development, product launches and entry into new markets as ongoing priorities.

The company has launched in Spain and recently started offering Omnipod 5 in the Middle East, she said. International plans also include phone control, Omnipod 6 and integration with Libre 3 Plus.

Insulet plans to provide its 2027 guidance and discuss its longer-term outlook on its fourth-quarter call in February, McEvoy said. She added that the company is building a third manufacturing plant and will continue investing in commercial infrastructure and innovation.

About Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD)

Insulet Corporation is a medical device company focused on insulin delivery for people with diabetes. Founded in 2000, the company developed the Omnipod platform, which delivers insulin through a small, wearable pod without the tubing used by many traditional insulin pumps. Its products include Omnipod DASH and Omnipod 5, an automated insulin delivery system that can adjust insulin delivery based on glucose readings from compatible continuous glucose monitors. Insulet also provides related controllers, mobile app features, supplies and customer support.

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