iRhythm Technologies NASDAQ: IRTC is looking to expand cardiac monitoring in primary care and increase its share of the mobile cardiac telemetry market following its acquisition of VitalConnect, Chief Financial Officer Daniel Wilson said at the Jefferies London Healthcare Conference.

Wilson said the company’s three main growth priorities are expanding long-term continuous monitoring, gaining share in mobile cardiac telemetry, or MCT, and using its device, data and services platform to enter adjacent markets. He also outlined preliminary expectations for 2027, including continued mid-teens growth for Zio Monitor and roughly flat performance for Zio AT.

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Primary Care and Market Expansion

Wilson said iRhythm sees a U.S. opportunity of more than 27 million patients who could benefit from cardiac monitoring, compared with a current market of approximately 7 million tests. Globally, the company estimates the ambulatory cardiac monitoring market at about 10 million tests today, with potential to reach 30 million over time.

Moving into primary care is central to reaching more patients, Wilson said. The company typically establishes relationships with cardiology or electrophysiology departments before expanding into primary care. It also works directly with large primary care groups, accountable care organizations and value-based care groups through what it calls its innovative channel.

That channel has grown to a mid-single-digit percentage of revenue, Wilson said. Every partner that has reached a pilot stage has progressed to a full commercial program, he said, and the company is working with partners on clinical and economic evidence that it expects to release in the coming months and quarters.

International operations account for a low-single-digit percentage of revenue, Wilson said. In Japan, the company is conducting a head-to-head study to support premium reimbursement for Zio, which currently has reimbursement more closely aligned with traditional Holter monitoring, he said.

VitalConnect and the MCT Portfolio

Wilson said iRhythm closed its VitalConnect acquisition in early October, ahead of schedule, and plans a full commercial launch in the first quarter of 2027. He put the company’s MCT share at approximately 15% before the acquisition and 20% with VitalConnect, compared with a 72% share in long-term continuous monitoring.

The combination gives iRhythm an opportunity to sell MCT products to existing Zio Monitor customers that have not adopted Zio AT, Wilson said. He added that the company had recently won a couple of accounts fitting that profile.

VitalConnect’s features include monitoring for up to 30 days using multiple patches, live access to data for clinicians, support for four monitoring modalities and additional vital-sign information, Wilson said. He described the product as complementary to Zio AT and the planned next-generation Zio MCT product.

Results and Outlook

iRhythm reported third-quarter revenue of $221.6 million, up about 15%, and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 23.1%, an improvement of more than 1,100 basis points from a year earlier, Wilson said. Gross margin was 74.2%, including a 140-basis-point benefit from a tariff refund that he said would not recur.

For 2026, the company raised its revenue outlook to $890 million to $895 million and its adjusted EBITDA margin outlook to 15.5% to 16%. Wilson said the outlook includes $16 million of contribution from VitalConnect. He also said disruption affecting Zio AT is expected to continue through the fourth quarter and potentially into 2027.

For 2027, Wilson said the company expects VitalConnect growth consistent with its historical performance and an adjusted EBITDA margin just above 15%, as it invests in growth initiatives. The company also plans to put an FDA-cleared third-generation algorithm into commercial production in the first half of 2027, which Wilson said could generate more than $100 million in cumulative savings over five years.

Wilson said iRhythm recently announced a $100 million accelerated share repurchase, citing confidence in the company’s value while maintaining flexibility to invest in growth.

About iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC)

iRhythm Technologies is a medical technology company that develops digital solutions for detecting and monitoring heart rhythm disorders. Its services combine wearable electrocardiogram (ECG) devices with cloud-based data analysis and clinical reporting to help healthcare professionals assess patients for conditions such as cardiac arrhythmias. The company's Zio product line includes wearable ECG monitors, such as Zio XT, which records a patient's heart activity during an extended monitoring period. iRhythm also offers Zio AT, a monitoring service designed to provide clinicians with ECG data during the monitoring period.

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