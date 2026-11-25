Kinaxis TSE: KXS sees its core planning business, artificial intelligence and operational orchestration as three potential sources of durable growth, Chief Financial Officer Herb Yeh said during a conference discussion.

Yeh said the company continues to see opportunities to expand existing customer relationships and win new business in the industries and regions it already serves. AI could increase the ways customers use its platform, while operational orchestration remains in the early stages of contributing revenue, he said.

Yeh declined to get ahead of the company’s 2027 guidance, noting that it had not yet been provided. He said his priorities include working with the leadership team on investment and execution to capture the opportunities ahead.

Get Kinaxis alerts: Sign Up

Customer Expansion and New Wins

Kinaxis’ expansion has not historically depended on growth in the number of users, or seats, at a customer, Yeh said. Instead, he identified greater platform capacity and use, additional software modules, adoption in new lines of business and geographic expansion within existing customers as the main drivers.

Available modules include demand forecasting, inventory optimization and scheduling, he said. Customers can expand as they get more value from the platform and deploy it more broadly.

Yeh attributed the company’s win rates to product investment, customer references and industry expertise, as well as its professional services, partner ecosystem and customer support. He also cited strong go-to-market execution over the preceding 18 months.

The CFO said Kinaxis continues to replace Excel and homegrown solutions at some new customers, while also displacing incumbent systems. He said he had assumed before joining the company that new wins would largely come from replacing incumbent vendors, but found that spreadsheet and homegrown-system replacements remained a meaningful opportunity.

Operational Orchestration Still Early

Yeh described operational orchestration as a relatively new opportunity where Kinaxis faces competition from traditional supply chain vendors and companies outside that field. He said Kinaxis’ supply chain expertise, planning background and investment in its platform give it an advantage.

The company is working with customers to deploy solutions, with the aim of turning those solutions into subscription relationships, Yeh said. He said customer feedback at Kinaxis events in North America, Europe and India had been positive, but acknowledged that the business remains early in its development.

Yeh said the company’s FDE teams work in pods that combine skills such as supply chain and data expertise. Their work is supported by the operational orchestration platform, he said, adding that customers pay for a solution rather than for the teams’ time and materials.

Subscription Pricing and Activity Units

Under Kinaxis’ next-generation pricing model, customers receive a package of Maestro Activity Units, or MAUs, alongside access to platform modules. Yeh said the model is not purely consumption-based: customers pay a subscription that includes an allotment of activity units.

If a customer consistently exceeds that allotment, Kinaxis would discuss either increasing the package or modifying usage to stay within the limit. A larger package would produce additional subscription revenue, Yeh said.

He said the approach gives customers visibility into their costs while giving Kinaxis greater revenue visibility and a way to protect margins. Customers can also use agents from outside the Kinaxis ecosystem to access the platform, provided the company has a way to monetize that activity, he said.

About Kinaxis (TSE:KXS)

Kinaxis is a leader in modern supply chain orchestration, powering complex global supply chains, and supporting the people who manage them. Our powerful, AI-infused supply chain orchestration platform, Maestro, combines proprietary technologies and techniques that provide full transparency and agility across the entire supply chain - from multi-year strategic planning to last-mile delivery. We are trusted by renowned global brands to provide the agility and predictability needed to navigate today's volatility and disruption.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Kinaxis, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Kinaxis wasn't on the list.

While Kinaxis currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever Oil still powers the global economy, but AI is reshaping the energy opportunity. Discover seven stocks spanning traditional energy, infrastructure, and next-generation power. Get This Free Report