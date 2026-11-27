Kymera Therapeutics NASDAQ: KYMR said its experimental once-daily oral treatment KT-621 met the primary endpoint in a Phase 2b trial for moderate to severe atopic dermatitis, with all three doses producing statistically significant improvements in disease severity compared with placebo.

The company plans to begin its first Phase 3 study in atopic dermatitis by mid-2027, subject to alignment with regulators. Kymera is also studying the drug in asthma and expects results from that Phase 2b trial in late 2027.

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KT-621 is designed to degrade STAT6, a protein involved in signaling by IL-4 and IL-13, two cytokines associated with Type 2 inflammation. CEO Nello Mainolfi said the company aims to offer an oral alternative to injectable biologics that target the same inflammatory pathway.

Mid-dose produced strongest numerical results

The global BROADEN2 study enrolled 244 adults and adolescents, who were randomized to receive placebo or one of three doses of KT-621 for 16 weeks. The primary endpoint measured the percentage change in the Eczema Area and Severity Index, or EASI, a measure of skin disease severity.

At week 16, patients receiving the mid-dose had a mean 72% reduction in EASI, compared with 27% for placebo, Chief Medical Officer Terence Rooney said. The mid-dose produced the largest numerical improvements across efficacy endpoints.

Other reported results at week 16 for the mid-dose included:

43% of patients achieved at least a 90% improvement in EASI, compared with 10% on placebo.

38% achieved clear or almost clear skin, with at least a two-point improvement on the investigator assessment scale, compared with 11% on placebo.

52% achieved at least a four-point improvement in an itch score, compared with 13% on placebo.

Rooney said improvements in skin lesions and itch were statistically significant versus placebo as early as week one. The study also found a 40-percentage-point advantage over placebo for the mid-dose on EASI-75, which measures the proportion of patients achieving at least a 75% improvement in disease severity.

Mainolfi said the mid-dose was well positioned to advance toward Phase 3. The high dose produced lower numerical efficacy than the mid-dose, an outcome he said the company did not expect. Kymera found no baseline characteristics that explained the difference, he said, adding that the company believes it may reflect lower responders clustering in one arm of the relatively small study.

In a 52-week open-label extension, where patients receive the high dose, those who switched from placebo showed responses resembling the mid-dose group in the initial study, Mainolfi said. The company plans to disclose fuller extension results as the data mature.

Safety and development plans

Rooney said the overall rate of treatment-emergent adverse events was similar between KT-621 and placebo, with no increasing trend across doses. Frequently reported events included nasopharyngitis, conjunctivitis and upper respiratory tract infection.

Conjunctivitis occurred in 13% of patients receiving the mid-dose. All cases were mild or moderate, and none led to treatment interruption or discontinuation, Rooney said. Two patients receiving KT-621 discontinued because of adverse events; neither event was considered serious, severe or related to the drug.

There were four serious adverse events across the study, two in patients receiving placebo and two in patients receiving KT-621. Rooney said the serious or severe events reported across the study arms were considered unrelated to the drug.

Kymera executives said the efficacy results were broadly comparable to historical studies of the injectable biologic dupilumab, while cautioning that cross-trial comparisons have limitations. The BROADEN2 trial was placebo-controlled rather than a direct comparison with dupilumab.

Mainolfi said Kymera is accelerating plans for additional indications and expects to initiate multiple Phase 3 campaigns in 2027. The company has not yet finalized the Phase 3 dose strategy with regulators and plans to share more detailed trial and biomarker data later.

About Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR)

Kymera Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing small-molecule medicines that use targeted protein degradation to remove disease-causing proteins from cells. Its research focuses on proteins that have been difficult to address with conventional drug approaches. The company's pipeline includes investigational protein degraders for immune and inflammatory diseases and cancer. These candidates are undergoing research and clinical development; Kymera does not describe them as approved medicines.

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