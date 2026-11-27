Liberty Silver OTCMKTS: BHLL, referred to as Bunker Hill Silver during a conference call, said its Frontier Minerals consortium has won the right to apply for a prospecting license for Kenya’s Mrima Hill rare earth and niobium project.

The tender result is an early step rather than a mining license. The consortium plans a 36-month feasibility study once the prospecting license is granted, including drilling to verify historical resource estimates and testing to determine how the minerals could be processed and refined.

Executive Chairman Richard Williams said the team aims to bring a mine and Kenyan refining capability into operation within six years, subject to a successful bankable feasibility study. CFO Brad Barnett said the company’s immediate priority remains reaching commercial production at its Bunker Hill mine in Idaho.

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Historical Resource and Testing Plans

Barnett said the project’s historical 2013 estimates show about 150 million tons of indicated and inferred rare earth resources grading approximately 4% total rare earth oxide. The historical niobium estimate was about 145 million tons grading 0.7%, he said.

Those figures require confirmation. Barnett said the first year of work would focus on verifying the historical data and converting some inferred material into a higher resource category. He also said mineralization appears to extend at depth and to the south, which the team hopes to investigate through further drilling.

The deposit is approximately 60 kilometers from the port of Mombasa and near a major highway, Barnett said. The historical rare earth resource covers approximately 3.8 square kilometers within a license area of about 32 square kilometers.

ReElement Technologies, a consortium partner, offers a separation technology that Barnett said could reduce the cost, footprint and environmental impact of refining. The feasibility study will compare refining technologies, with the goal of locating refining in Kenya if feasible.

Barnett cautioned that the consortium has not yet tested material from the site because bidders did not have access during the tender process. Testing will also need to establish how best to process and purify the material before separation, he said.

Funding and Ownership

The consortium’s three-year commitment to Kenya for the feasibility study, environmental and social impact assessment, and community and social commitments totals $29 million, Barnett said. Frontier Minerals is responsible for funding the program.

Barnett said the consortium has funding commitments from partners and other sources sufficient to advance its proposal. Liberty Silver has the right, but not the obligation, to participate in funding, he said.

Frontier also plans to submit a full proposal for a U.S. State Department grant. Barnett said a potential award could coincide with issuance of the prospecting license around the first quarter of 2027, but emphasized that an award is not assured and the consortium is not reliant on it.

The proposal seeks support for the feasibility study, environmental assessment, a pilot and laboratory testing facility, and development of refining capability in Kenya. Barnett said grant funding could accelerate work and enable additional activities.

Barnett said Liberty Silver, American Resources and ReElement are equity partners in Frontier, and that he also personally owns equity as Frontier’s managing member. Ownership percentages are being revisited following the tender, he said.

Licensing and Community Engagement

A mining license application would follow the feasibility work and require steps including an environmental permit and a community development agreement, Barnett said. He said the consortium intends to work with the Kenya Forest Service and local communities in recognition of the area’s cultural and environmental sensitivities.

Barnett said the consortium has committed to a workforce that is 76% Kenyan during the three-year prospecting license period, with a target of at least 95% Kenyan participation after five years of production.

Asked about RareX’s stated intention to challenge the procurement process, Barnett said the consortium respects bidders’ rights to use Kenya’s complaint mechanism. He said any such process would be independent of Frontier’s activities.

There are no announced offtake commitments. Barnett said substantive discussions would depend on the results of metallurgical, engineering and refining studies, which would clarify potential products and project scale.

About Liberty Silver (OTCMKTS:BHLL)

Liberty Silver Corp. changed its name to Bunker Hill Mining Corp. in 2017. The company is focused on advancing the historic Bunker Hill Mine in Idaho's Coeur d'Alene mining district, near Kellogg. The underground mine contains silver, lead and zinc, and the company's activities center on evaluating and redeveloping the site rather than producing consumer products. Before its name change, Liberty Silver pursued silver exploration, including work on the Trinity Silver Project in Arizona.

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