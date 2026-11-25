Linamar TSE: LNR plans to buy access equipment maker Genie from Terex for approximately $1.4 billion, a deal executives say will expand its industrial business and complement its existing Skyjack brand.

The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2027, subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory review. Linamar expects it to immediately increase normalized earnings per share and improve free cash flow, President and CEO Jim Jarrell said.

The purchase price represents approximately 5.5 times Genie’s 12-month adjusted EBITDA, including expected run-rate synergies, Jarrell said. Linamar expects approximately $135 million in annual run-rate synergies by the third year after closing.

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Building a Larger Access Equipment Business

Executive Chair Linda Hasenfratz said Genie’s strength in boom lifts complements Skyjack’s focus on scissor lifts. The combined access business would have 11 manufacturing facilities in seven countries, more than 140 products and approximately 7,400 employees, she said.

Genie has six major manufacturing plants in five countries, including two in Washington state, and generated approximately $2.3 billion in revenue over the past 12 months, according to Jarrell. Boom lifts account for just over half of Genie’s sales, he said.

Linamar intends to keep Genie and Skyjack as separate customer-facing brands, with full product lines and separate sales and service teams. Jarrell said the combined company plans to use Genie’s international presence to strengthen Skyjack’s route to market and expand parts and aftermarket opportunities.

“This is not just about getting bigger, it is about making Linamar better products, better technology, a stronger global footprint, more diversification, and tremendous opportunities for growth,” Jarrell said.

Financial Impact and Synergies

CFO Dale Schneider said Genie would add approximately $3.3 billion in sales on a trailing 12-month basis, bringing Linamar’s pro forma sales to approximately $15 billion from $11.7 billion. Including targeted synergies, Genie would add approximately $300 million to normalized operating earnings, he said.

Industrial businesses would represent approximately 41% of pro forma sales and 49% of normalized operating earnings, compared with approximately 24% and 32%, respectively, before the deal, Schneider said.

Linamar expects to finance the acquisition with committed debt and anticipates net debt-to-EBITDA leverage of approximately 1.6 times at closing. Hasenfratz said that estimate excludes synergies and that leverage should return below the company’s 1.5-times target within 12 months.

Jarrell said the majority of the expected synergies would come from costs, including procurement, logistics and shared services. He said tariff relief was not included in the synergy forecast, although Linamar sees opportunities to mitigate tariff costs through supply-chain and other changes.

Regulatory Review and Manufacturing Plans

Asked about competition and regulatory risk, Jarrell said the transaction would be reviewed but that Linamar did not expect an issue. Hasenfratz said the company viewed regulatory risk as low because Genie’s primary product is boom lifts while Skyjack’s is scissor lifts. She also cited growing competition from new manufacturers.

Executives said they could use the combined manufacturing footprint to help manage tariff exposure. Hasenfratz added that Linamar does not intend to move its manufacturing from Canada to the United States.

Schneider said the company plans to retain its existing reporting segments after the acquisition. He argued that the increased industrial contribution should encourage investors to assess Linamar’s industrial and mobility businesses separately rather than value the entire company solely as an automotive supplier.

About Linamar (TSE:LNR)

Linamar Corp is a diversified global manufacturing company of highly engineered products. The Company's Industrial segment operates the Skyjack and MacDon brands, It manufactures products for the Aerial Work Platform and Agricultural industries, respectively. The Mobility segment features vertically integrated operations to combine expertise in light metal casting, forging, machining and assembly of components and systems for electric and traditional vehicle applications. In addition, McLaren Engineering and eLIN Product Solutions Group provide design, development, and testing services for the Mobility segment.

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