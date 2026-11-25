Modine Manufacturing NYSE: MOD, now operating as Modexus Solutions, outlined plans to more than quadruple data center revenue by fiscal 2029 as it expands cooling equipment production and shifts its portfolio toward commercial HVAC and data center markets.

At its 2026 investor day in Chicago, the company said it had completed the spin-off of its Performance Technologies business and adopted the Modexus name. Its stock ticker remains MOD on the New York Stock Exchange.

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President and CEO Neil Brinker said the company is targeting fiscal 2029 data center revenue of $4.5 billion to $6.5 billion, compared with $1.1 billion in fiscal 2026. He attributed the projected growth to manufacturing expansion, new products and increased business with existing customers.

“We are not building speculative factories hoping for customers to come,” Brinker said. “We are expanding capacity step-by-step alongside firm multi-year customer commitments.”

Data Center Capacity and Demand

Modexus plans to expand its data center manufacturing capacity to support $6 billion to $7 billion in annual revenue by fiscal 2029, up from more than $2 billion by the end of fiscal 2027. That capacity figure represents potential production capability, not a revenue forecast.

The company expects to operate 25 chiller lines across 14 dedicated data center facilities by fiscal 2029, compared with 20 chiller lines in fiscal 2027. Brinker said much of the expansion would occur at existing sites, where established management teams and infrastructure can make additions less costly than building new facilities.

Brinker said the company has visibility to more than 100% of its expected fiscal 2028 data center revenue and more than 80% of the midpoint of its fiscal 2029 target. He said that assessment includes purchase orders, backlog and long-term agreements, as well as high-probability orders that have not yet been received.

Asked about potential data center moratoriums, Brinker said customers had not indicated project cancellations or slowdowns and had approved projects extending into 2028 and 2029. He also said component shortages in the first quarter of fiscal 2027 delayed the launch of the Dallas facility and increased costs.

To address supply constraints, Modexus has signed long-term supplier agreements, brought some component manufacturing in-house and sought to pass along or share higher costs with customers. Brinker said long-term agreements cover 50% of the chiller bill of materials, with a path to 70%.

Margin and Commercial HVAC Targets

Modexus is targeting a data center adjusted EBITDA margin of 22% to 24% in fiscal 2029, up from 19.4% in fiscal 2026. Brinker said pricing, production volume and lower selling, general and administrative expenses as a percentage of sales are expected to support improvement.

The company also aims to increase aftermarket service to 15% to 20% of data center segment revenue. Brinker said the business could eventually exceed that range and that service revenue should be accretive to overall margins.

Michael Mahan, the recently appointed president of the data center business, presented the commercial HVAC strategy after leading that segment in recent months. He said the business generated approximately $1 billion in fiscal 2026 sales and is targeting annual revenue growth of 7% to 10% through fiscal 2029.

Commercial HVAC’s adjusted EBITDA margin was 16.7% in fiscal 2026. Mahan said the company expects a margin of 17% to 18% for fiscal 2027 and is targeting 20% to 22% by fiscal 2029, supported by volume, product mix, operational improvements and acquisition synergies.

Capital Allocation

Chief Financial Officer Mick Lucareli said Modexus is targeting companywide annual revenue growth of 40% to 55% and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 19% to 21% in fiscal 2029. He said the company believes it can reach the low end of that margin range in fiscal 2028.

Lucareli also announced that the board recently approved a new $500 million share repurchase program. The company aims to add $300 million to $500 million in revenue through acquisitions over the next two to three years, with Brinker identifying commercial HVAC as the primary focus for deals.

Executives cautioned at the start of the event that the presentation included forward-looking statements subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations.

About Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Modine Manufacturing Company is a global provider of thermal management solutions, serving markets that need to control heating, cooling and temperature-related performance. Founded in 1916 by Arthur B. Modine, the company is headquartered in Racine, Wisconsin. Through its Climate Solutions business, Modine supplies heating, ventilation and air conditioning equipment for commercial and industrial buildings, as well as cooling systems for data centers. Its offerings include chillers, heat exchangers and other equipment designed to manage indoor environments and remove heat from technology infrastructure.

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