NatWest Group NYSE: NWG set a target to grow assets under management and administration in its private banking and wealth management business to more than £200 billion by 2030, as it integrates its acquisition of Evelyn Partners.

The bank also raised its expected annual cost savings from the deal to around £120 million from £100 million and outlined approximately £150 million in revenue synergies. Executives said they expect revenue to grow faster than costs, although total costs are still forecast to rise each year through 2030.

Emma Crystal, CEO of Private Banking and Wealth Management, said the combined business would use Evelyn Partners’ financial planning and investment capabilities alongside NatWest’s banking and lending services to attract clients and deepen existing relationships.

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New Targets for Wealth Business

Alongside the £200 billion asset target, NatWest’s 2030 goals for the division include annual net new money growth of more than 5%, a cost-to-income ratio in the mid-50% range and return on tangible equity above 40%. The business reported a 24% return on tangible equity in the first half of the year, before the addition of Evelyn Partners.

Crystal said assets under management and administration more than doubled to £130.6 billion when the Evelyn Partners deal completed at the end of June. They had risen to £132.4 billion by the end of September, with positive inflows from both businesses.

Evelyn Partners is on track to deliver more than £550 million of income this year, Crystal said. Its addition more than doubles the division’s non-interest income, which now accounts for over half of total income, compared with one-third previously.

NatWest plans to increase the number of ultra-high-net-worth and high-net-worth clients it serves by more than 25% by 2030. It also aims to quadruple both the number of affluent clients receiving financial planning and advice each year and the number of retail customers investing through its digital platform.

Revenue and Cost Synergies

Crystal said approximately £50 million of the planned revenue synergies would come from ultra-high-net-worth and high-net-worth clients, predominantly by offering banking and lending to Evelyn Partners customers. The remaining £100 million is expected to come from affluent clients, mainly through financial planning and advice.

The bank is targeting more than 50,000 referrals a year from its affluent customer base, resulting in over 20,000 new financial planning customers annually by 2030, assuming a 40% take-up rate. Betsy Munro, CFO of Private Banking and Wealth Management, said the business currently adds about 5,000 such clients a year.

On costs, Jamel Oulidi, the division’s chief operating officer, said the largest savings opportunity comes from removing duplication in shared services and support functions. Other savings are expected from property, technology and supplier consolidation. The bank expects to spend approximately £150 million to achieve the £120 million in annual cost synergies.

Oulidi said NatWest expects to deliver around half the cost synergies on a run-rate basis by the end of 2027. By the end of 2028, it expects to have completed the actions needed for the remainder and incurred most of the integration costs. The business plans to begin bringing its technology and digital platforms together from 2028.

Munro said absolute costs are expected to increase annually through 2030 because of inflation and continued investment, even after savings and efficiencies. Income is expected to rise faster, she said.

AI and Advice Capacity

NatWest is developing an AI-powered financial planning tool called Eve to help advisers gather information, perform analysis and prepare documents. Oulidi said a proof of concept showed the potential to respond to a client request in about an hour rather than seven hours.

During the question-and-answer session, Oulidi emphasized that Eve remains a proof of concept. The initial plan is to use it internally to create capacity for financial planners, rather than place it directly in front of customers.

Crystal said advisers would remain central to client relationships. The bank would continue hiring where needed, she added, while using technology to give existing staff more time with clients.

About NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG)

NatWest Group plc is a UK banking and financial services group headquartered in Edinburgh, Scotland. Formerly known as The Royal Bank of Scotland Group, it adopted the NatWest Group name in 2020. Its principal brands include NatWest, the Royal Bank of Scotland, Ulster Bank and Coutts. The group serves personal, business and institutional customers. Its services include current and savings accounts, mortgages, personal lending, business finance, payment services, private banking and wealth management.

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