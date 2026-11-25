Precision BioSciences NASDAQ: DTIL plans to advance its hepatitis B gene-editing treatment into a Phase II study and expects initial biopsy results from its Duchenne muscular dystrophy program in 2027, executives said at a Jefferies conference.

Chief Scientific Officer Cassie Gorsuch said the hepatitis B study will test whether the company’s treatment, PBGENE-HBV, can reduce enough of the viral material known as cccDNA to achieve a viral cure. Chief Operating Officer Alex Kelly said the company expects to begin seeing Phase II data in the second half of 2027.

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Kelly also said Precision had $108 million in cash as of Sept. 30 and recently raised $125 million, taking its cash balance above $200 million. He said the company’s cash runway extends into the fourth quarter of 2029.

Hepatitis B program moves toward Phase II

Gorsuch said 25 patients had received PBGENE-HBV in the repeat-dose Phase I study, with 59 administrations across the group. At a recent liver meeting, the company reported that six patients with at least six months of follow-up after their pregenomic RNA, or pgRNA, became undetectable continued to have undetectable levels.

The company views pgRNA as a primary biomarker for the treatment’s effect on cccDNA, the hepatitis B viral material it is designed to eliminate. Gorsuch also said the first e-antigen-positive patient treated in the study had a 3.7-log reduction in pgRNA to undetectable levels at the 0.4 mg/kg dose selected for the next phase.

Despite the encouraging biomarker results, Gorsuch said the remaining question is whether the treatment has eliminated enough cccDNA to produce a viral cure. The Phase II study is intended to answer that question.

The study will assess PBGENE-HBV alone and followed by the antisense treatment bepirovirsen. The monotherapy arm will test for viral cure, defined in the discussion as undetectable HBV DNA after treatment is stopped; the combination arm will assess functional cure. Gorsuch said the company sees a potential benefit from reducing viral burden before administering bepirovirsen.

Patients in the combination arm will need to meet bepirovirsen eligibility criteria, Gorsuch said. Kelly said Precision had not yet discussed a partnership with GSK but was prepared to purchase bepirovirsen for the study.

For patients stopping nucleoside therapy, Gorsuch said normal liver enzymes and fully suppressed HBV DNA are baseline safety considerations. She said regulatory guidance calls for six months off nucleoside treatment to demonstrate an approvable endpoint. Kelly said any withdrawal of therapy in Phase I would be handled case by case, with the larger Phase II study expected to provide more consistent data.

Duchenne study awaits biopsy results

Precision’s Duchenne muscular dystrophy program uses its ARCUS gene-editing technology to remove a region of the dystrophin gene and aims to restore a near full-length dystrophin protein. Gorsuch said the targeted region is mutated in up to 60% of children with the disease.

The first patient in the Phase I/II FUNCTION-DMD study had no serious adverse events or adverse events of special interest, Gorsuch said. An independent data safety monitoring board reviewed results through eight weeks after treatment, saw no concerning safety signals and endorsed completing dosing of the first part of the study, she said.

Kelly said three-month biopsy data for approximately the first three patients could be available around the second quarter of 2027. The second patient had been enrolled and the third was being screened, he said. Gorsuch said the company believes dystrophin expression above 5% could be therapeutically meaningful, but emphasized that any protein increase must ultimately be linked to functional benefit.

Kelly said the first patient’s 12-month biopsy data could arrive in the fall of 2027. Gorsuch said the 12-month point would also be more appropriate than three months for beginning to assess functional improvements.

About Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL)

Precision BioSciences is a biotechnology company developing gene-editing therapies using its proprietary ARCUS platform. The platform is designed to make targeted changes to DNA and is being applied to investigational treatments for genetic and infectious diseases. The company's programs include PBGENE-HBV, an investigational therapy designed to target hepatitis B virus DNA, and PBGENE-DMD, a gene-editing program for Duchenne muscular dystrophy. These candidates remain in development and are not approved treatments.

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