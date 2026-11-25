Repligen NASDAQ: RGEN expects at least 25% reported revenue growth in 2027, helped by its acquisition of BioLife, and sees a potential rebound in capital equipment spending after a difficult year for its filtration business, President and CEO Olivier Loeillot said at a Jefferies conference.

Loeillot said the company will provide specific 2027 guidance at the end of February, when it has greater visibility into orders. Repligen operates with about three months of backlog, he said.

Get Repligen alerts: Sign Up

For 2026, Loeillot reiterated a 12.5% revenue growth midpoint, following 16% growth in 2025. He said the company expects to outpace market growth by at least five percentage points next year.

Filtration Headwinds and Equipment Outlook

Filtration, Repligen’s largest franchise, has faced pressure from two key customers for its ATF process intensification products, a headwind tied to a gene therapy program affecting hollow fiber products, and a slower-than-expected recovery in downstream equipment spending, Loeillot said. Fluid management and flat sheet cassettes have performed well, he added.

Third-quarter equipment orders were strong, positioning the company for a rebound in capital spending in 2027, according to Loeillot. He expects Repligen’s equipment business, which accounts for about 20% of its business, to finish 2026 roughly flat.

Loeillot attributed some of the investment slowdown to uncertainty surrounding “most favored nation” drug-pricing deals and companies’ decisions about where to locate spending. He said he expects investment to resume in Europe, alongside continued spending in the U.S. and Asia, but characterized the rebound as an expectation rather than a guarantee.

Asked about filtration growth over time, Loeillot said a range from the low double digits to the mid-teens was realistic. He also reiterated Repligen’s goal of doubling its size from 2025 to 2030, implying an average annual growth rate of about 15%.

BioLife Deal and Margin Plans

Repligen could reach its 30% EBITDA margin target before 2030 following the BioLife acquisition, but is considering reinvesting some of that benefit in the business, Loeillot said. He identified sales, service, information technology and research and development as potential investment areas.

The CEO expects operating income margin to improve by roughly 240 basis points in 2026, above an initial target of about 150 basis points. He also expects gross margin improvement to exceed 100 basis points.

For BioLife, Loeillot said the company sees more than $20 million in first-year synergies, with nearly 75% coming from eliminating duplicative leadership and public-company costs. The remaining first-year opportunity includes improving manufacturing yields after quality challenges involving bags, he said.

Commercial synergies are expected to contribute more meaningfully from the second year onward. Repligen plans to work on BioLife’s distribution approach in China during 2027 and may consider a more direct approach toward the end of the year, Loeillot said.

Protein and New-Modality Demand

Repligen expects a strong 2027 for its protein franchise, although the business remains subject to uneven order patterns and fourth-quarter performance is expected to be lower than in the previous three quarters, Loeillot said.

He cited demand across the company’s Ecolab agreement, its own resin products and its growth factor business. Repligen recently extended its agreement with Ecolab beyond a contract that already had nearly five or six years remaining, and gained volume guarantees for the next few years, he said.

In new modalities, Repligen grew close to 10% over each of the past two quarters after excluding the gene therapy program that has weighed on results, Loeillot said. Third-quarter growth exceeded 30% in cell therapy and 25% in gene therapy excluding that program.

Loeillot said capital spending and drug approvals are key factors for the broader market in 2027. Approximately 60% of Repligen’s business is clinical and 40% is commercial, he said, making approvals important when its products are designed into therapies that reach the market.

About Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Repligen is a life sciences company that develops and supplies technologies used in the manufacture of biologic medicines. Its products support biopharmaceutical companies and contract manufacturers in producing treatments such as monoclonal antibodies, vaccines and gene therapies. The company's offerings span several stages of bioprocessing, including filtration, chromatography, fluid management and process analytics. Its products include filtration systems and single-use components, chromatography solutions and instruments that help monitor and control manufacturing processes.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Repligen, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Repligen wasn't on the list.

While Repligen currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The Infrastructure's Backbone: 10 Stocks Powering the AI Buildout The AI boom extends far beyond the biggest tech names. Discover 10 companies supplying the memory, storage, networking, semiconductor manufacturing, and power infrastructure that make AI possible. Learn where the next wave of AI investment opportunities may emerge—and the key risks investors should watch as the global AI buildout accelerates. Get This Free Report